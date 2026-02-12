Hello Everyone: here’s an interview I did with Dick Price and Sharon Kyle at LA Progressive about why we can’t seem to heed Ike’s warning about the dangers of the military-industrial complex in 1961.

Other topics covered include sports and the military, Hollywood and the Pentagon, first-person shooter games, and toxic masculinity.

We also discuss what it would take to change America—to redirect energies dedicated to imperialism and war to democracy and peace. I say something here about idealism, a sign perhaps of my own naïveté.

You can have my ideals when you pry them from my cold dead brain.