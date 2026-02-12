America Hasn't Paid Attention to Ike's Warning
A Huge Military-Industrial Complex Threatens Our Rights, Our Liberties, Our Democracy
Hello Everyone: here’s an interview I did with Dick Price and Sharon Kyle at LA Progressive about why we can’t seem to heed Ike’s warning about the dangers of the military-industrial complex in 1961.
Other topics covered include sports and the military, Hollywood and the Pentagon, first-person shooter games, and toxic masculinity.
We also discuss what it would take to change America—to redirect energies dedicated to imperialism and war to democracy and peace. I say something here about idealism, a sign perhaps of my own naïveté.
You can have my ideals when you pry them from my cold dead brain.
There was a parade yesterday in Seattle 'celebrating' the Seahawks' Super Bowl victory. Local papers estimated the crowd at 800,000 - 1,000,000 people. Just showed how easy it is to distract the populace with spectacles of supposed importance.
When cities across this country can get 800,000 to 1,000,000 people into the streets with mass mobilizations, boycotts, and general strikes, then there will be a chance to stop this oligarchic criminal class. Even that might not be enough, but it's a struggle that has to be fought.
This country's history is filled with the struggles of past generations who sought economic justice - they didn't always win (most didn't), but the struggle continued.
I really enjoyed this interview. I appreciate your voice for peace and your work with Eisenhower Media. I'm kind of like Sharon, I'm cynical about the intents of the founding fathers of our nation. Your commentary provides information about examples of extreme waste in the military budget, which is an important part of the MICIMATT story. Also, along with toxic masculinity, our nation still has extreme racial injustice, and extreme financial inequality. These things also drive the military budgets (with excess equipment going to police departments), as some people believe that people of color and poor people are the problem. Ex. "people in black neighborhoods loot and riot, poor people steal, etc." I'm still surprised by the number of people who blame our problems on the brown person, black person, immigrant, homeless person, poor person, etc. Any idealism that I had for my country was destroyed a long time ago. I don't think that we will successfully unite as a people for real change until we find our common humanity. One way to do that is to see all of us (the 99%) as workers opposed to the elite billionaires who are actually running the show behind the scenes.