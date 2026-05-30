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Aunty Jean's avatar
Aunty Jean
5h

Our government is definitely a sham. Congress and SCOTUS are bought, and most people are going along like all will return to normal after Trump leaves. Things will get really, really bad before most people will respond, I fear. The MSM spins lies, helping to advance our fascistic future.

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TomR's avatar
TomR
6h

Trump, a lifelong grifter with an innate capacity to understand the deep hopes and resentments of his audience, could only have risen to the top in a society and system of governance well on the way to collapse.

Congress was bought and paid for decades before he rode down the escalator to become a political powerhouse. The Supreme Court has always looked to the political winds (increasingly conservative) in making its decisions - with a major low point occurring when Clarence Thomas joined the Court (thanks in no small measure to Joe Biden) - a reliable reactionary vote in any ruling.

Many are claiming Trump is so odious (no argument) that everyone must hold their noses and vote Democrat this year.

But we’ve seen this movie before. The Democrats in 2006 said we must elect them so impeachment proceedings could begin against Bush and the execrable Cheney. After the election, Pelosi then said it would be a distraction and attention must be given to the 2008 election.

The 2008 election was held - with those “hopey/changey” promises - and Obama said it was time to look ahead. So he protected the banksters after the 2008 financial crisis; gave the country the corporate Affordable Act; crushed the Occupy Wall Street movement; and claimed he was “good at killing people” with drone strikes.

And this year the Democrats ‘autopsy’ on the 2024 election failed to mention Gaza or the limitations of the appointed Kamala Harris - and reading between the lines: there was the proven Democratic pattern of blaming the voters. No matter the campaign slogans and ‘fresh faces’, it is the same corporate party run by the DNC.

Against all that there is the malignant narcissist Donald Trump and whatever mental disorders have become apparent in his second term. There are no limits to what he demands.

There is no salvation coming at the ballot box - even if a ‘fair’ election is actually held.

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