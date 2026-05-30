America the Dictatorship
Trump Rules War
When it comes to war (and more war), the USA is a dictatorship.
Consider Trump’s words that he will make “the final determination” whether the Iran War will persist. Roughly 342 million Americans and 93 million Iranians await Trump’s decision. The decision of an egotistical narcissist who’s convinced he must always be seen to be “winning”—that all that really matters is his own self-image.
Trump, America’s de facto dictator, if not yet de jure, recently told the American people he didn’t care if the war was hurting their finances or making life more difficult for them. As Dick Cheney once said about American opposition to the Iraq War: “So?” So what? Who cares what the people think. What matters is what the dictators think.
What’s especially shameful here is mainstream media coverage, which presents Trump’s absolute power over war as completely normal—even legal.
Remember when wars were supposed to be declared only by Congress in the name of the people?
Saying when to fight, when to go to war, when to send U.S. troops into harm’s way, is the ultimate power, literally the power over life and death, and we the people, as much as I hate to say this, have accepted with little protest that Trump has total power here.
Meanwhile, the Democrats mutter something about affordability. And there’s always a Democrat or two (“the rotating villain”) in Congress who prevents any curb to Trump’s war-making authority.
Welcome to America’s shamocracy. We might be able to remove Trump’s name from the JFK Center for the Performing Arts, but we can’t remove Trump from sending U.S. troops to their deaths in an illegal war. Where’s Congress? Where’s SCOTUS? Why do they leave war-making to the whims of one greedy and power-driven man?
Our government is definitely a sham. Congress and SCOTUS are bought, and most people are going along like all will return to normal after Trump leaves. Things will get really, really bad before most people will respond, I fear. The MSM spins lies, helping to advance our fascistic future.
Trump, a lifelong grifter with an innate capacity to understand the deep hopes and resentments of his audience, could only have risen to the top in a society and system of governance well on the way to collapse.
Congress was bought and paid for decades before he rode down the escalator to become a political powerhouse. The Supreme Court has always looked to the political winds (increasingly conservative) in making its decisions - with a major low point occurring when Clarence Thomas joined the Court (thanks in no small measure to Joe Biden) - a reliable reactionary vote in any ruling.
Many are claiming Trump is so odious (no argument) that everyone must hold their noses and vote Democrat this year.
But we’ve seen this movie before. The Democrats in 2006 said we must elect them so impeachment proceedings could begin against Bush and the execrable Cheney. After the election, Pelosi then said it would be a distraction and attention must be given to the 2008 election.
The 2008 election was held - with those “hopey/changey” promises - and Obama said it was time to look ahead. So he protected the banksters after the 2008 financial crisis; gave the country the corporate Affordable Act; crushed the Occupy Wall Street movement; and claimed he was “good at killing people” with drone strikes.
And this year the Democrats ‘autopsy’ on the 2024 election failed to mention Gaza or the limitations of the appointed Kamala Harris - and reading between the lines: there was the proven Democratic pattern of blaming the voters. No matter the campaign slogans and ‘fresh faces’, it is the same corporate party run by the DNC.
Against all that there is the malignant narcissist Donald Trump and whatever mental disorders have become apparent in his second term. There are no limits to what he demands.
There is no salvation coming at the ballot box - even if a ‘fair’ election is actually held.