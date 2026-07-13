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jamenta's avatar
jamenta
12hEdited

Every single war the US has been involved since World War II (the last half century) - has led to ever increasing spiraling government debt - and huge profits for the mammoth defense contractors such as: Raytheon, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Northrup Grumman ... etc. 55% of discretionary spending of the United States budget mostly goes toward these mammoth corporations - merchants of death.

It's not about human rights - it's not about "democracy" - it's not even about US hegemony - because every war has FAILED in its objectives. It's about perpetuating the Military Industrial Complex of the United States - starting whatever wars possible, and continuing to feed the maw of a conglomeration of immoral corporations making humongous profits off the manufacturing and selling of War. The Military Industrial Complex is just another extension of Wallstreet's motto of "greed is good" - that has become the new religion of Americans, and underlies the rottenness of US empire - now eating itself from the inside out.

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TomR's avatar
TomR
10hEdited

In many aspects, the US ways of "defense spending" and war are like modern medicine (what I call the medical industry) - they are all about expensive technologies; often with little understanding of real issues beyond the prescribed protocols and establishment beliefs; no search for alternative approaches; and the intent to maintain revenues to 'treat' the ongoing problem (either with prescription pharmaceuticals or periodic bombing campaigns).

The structures and systems of both are likely beyond the means of individuals to change. With the medical industry we can still make our own choices as to what we will agree to, or seek alternatives (e.g., naturopathic). Withe military spending, I fear that is long past - the system selects (or controls) those sent to represent us.

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