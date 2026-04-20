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Aunty Jean's avatar
Aunty Jean
1d

Thanks for writing this, Bill. As painful as it is for many white people, the US is a nation built on white supremacy. Our founding fathers were okay with slavery, and with destroying Native American peoples and taking their ancestral lands. Our country has a history of taking children from non-white peoples, and sending them to "schools" (where they were often abused) all in the name of "civilizing" them. Native Americans, Puerto Ricans, and other women of color underwent sterilization against their wills. Today, our government funds Israeli aggression against the Palestinians, in support of an apartheid government.

The people and places are targeted may indeed be inhabited by the poor and have no serious military of their own (not the case with Iran), but these people are living under such conditions because they have been colonized.

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X K's avatar
X K
1d

Well this was quite sobering to wake up to on the Patriots Day holiday in Massachusetts… And of course, with every flyover or other military display at sporting events we underscore that patriotism for this country means expending our wealth on bombs and missiles directed at others. Implicitly we’re reading Rudyard Kipling’s “The White Man’s Burden,” his poem about the Philippine–American War that exhorts the United States to assume colonial control of the Filipino people and their country.

Contrast that with another literary figure Mark Twain, who was an active member of the Anti-Imperialist League, voicing his concerns about the Philippine-American War and its impact on the Filipino people. In his writings, particularly in the essay "To the Person Sitting in Darkness," Twain criticized the moral justifications for imperialism. He condemned the brutal treatment of Filipinos and the hypocrisy of claiming to bring civilization while engaging in violent warfare. [This from Wikipedia]

The Philippine-American War, February 4, 1899, to July 4, 1902, how much “civilizing” have we done in the 127 years since then, not to mention the indigenous Indians here prior?

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