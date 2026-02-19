Bracing Views

TomR
Feb 19

Bill, I hope you're wrong too. If the attacks begin, I fear we are opening the Gates of Hell.

I don't believe Russia, or particularly China, will stand by and allow Iran to be destroyed - drawing the major nuclear-armed states into potential conflict.

And there's always the wild card - maybe even used by Israel to push Trump into attacking - of Israel using its nuclear weapons.

But hope can't be used to offset what's occurring. The US has committed significant portions of its air and naval forces to the region. Those bring the increasing pressure and momentum for the "Go" command. It feels like July 1914.

Duncan Saunders
Feb 19

I am so utterly furious as how the Congress is kowtowing so fully to the Trump/Israel diabolical regimes as they push to the "Gates of Hell" as TomR. so perfectly puts it. I don't see much hope for the future except for those like you who continue to sound the warnings and document the criminal deeds.

