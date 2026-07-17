Bracing Views

Bracing Views

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Dorin's avatar
Dorin
9h

Reading the article reminded me of a quote by a prominent figure.

The seed of light lies within us and bears the name of love.

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Ray Joseph Cormier's avatar
Ray Joseph Cormier
9h

Bill, whether it's deplorables or anyone else, this is one of my guiding lights,

For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Ephesians 6:12

I do fall short at times from being perfect with every one, but that's what the forgiveness of sins is all about. God knows we're human and as long as we don't' give up, God helps us to be better human beings in the struggles of the Faith.

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