Ceasefire with Iran
But will it lead to an end to a disastrous war?
I woke to the news of a two-week ceasefire with Iran, which is infinitely better than Trump threatening to end Iranian civilization. It’s a glimmer of hope, a chance for diplomacy, an opening for peace.
At the same time, the New York Times this morning reported on how Trump came to attack Iran in the first place. Spoiler alert: Israel played a huge role.
The pitch came from Israel — in the Situation Room.Netanyahu made an hourlong presentation to Trump and his senior advisers on Feb. 11, arguing that a joint U.S.-Israeli campaign could destroy Iran’s missile capabilities, force regime change and bring down the Islamic republic. Sounds good to me, the president said.
The next morning, U.S. intelligence officials questioned that plan. Kill the ayatollah? Sure. Cripple Iran’s capacity to threaten its neighbors? Absolutely. But a popular uprising? A secular leader installed to govern the country? They found that “detached from reality.” The director of the C.I.A. called the scenario “farcical.” Trump, though, thought the campaign would be quick and decisive.
Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump in December. Tierney L. Cross/The New York Times
Previous victories filled him with confidence. He pointed to Iran’s muted response to the U.S. bombing of its nuclear facilities in June, and to the hasty seizure of the Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in January, an operation during which no American lives were lost. Tucker Carlson called the president to ask how he could be sure that everything would be OK in Iran. “Because it always is,” Trump replied.
Trump’s decision was gut-driven, and driven by Trump’s gut alone. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was enthusiastic about striking Tehran, of course. But Trump’s more equivocal advisers — Secretary of State Marco Rubio; his chief of staff, Susie Wiles; and Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — did not push back on Trump’s plan. (His director of national intelligence and Treasury secretary weren’t even part of the final discussion.) Vice President JD Vance told the president: You know I think this is a bad idea, but if you want to do it, I’ll support you.
In essence, Trump did what Bibi wanted him to do, assuming you believe this account. Which is another way of saying that Bibi is Trump’s gut.
This NYT account is too generous in its depiction of Rubio et al., and far too dismissive of killing Iran’s senior political and religious leader. “Sure,” kill the Ayatollah. Did anyone explain to the president that (1) Assassinating a nation’s leader is a serious crime; (2) That that crime would most likely unite Iran rather than weakening it? Apparently not. It was all about Trump’s gut as educated by Bibi and the Zionists.
As long as Trump’s gut is in Bibi’s hands, the hope of a sensible diplomatic settlement with Iran is slim indeed.
This being said, Trump’s unconstitutional war with Iran and his apocalyptic threats to destroy that country should lead to his removal from office. Trump is simply not qualified to be president, a fact he demonstrated in March of 2016. Sadly, until nuclear missiles start flying, and maybe even after, Republicans will likely stand by their man and his Bibi-controlled gut.
The headlines and 'talking points' in the MSM over the next week or so are obvious. Iran 'surrendered' in the face of Trump's threats; Trump's insane social-media posts will continue; "US acceptance" of the 10-point plan as a framework for discussions is only a 'starting point' for "US concerns - specifically Iran's 'nuclear program".
My only question at this point is when does Netanyahu fly to Washington - with another load of dirty laundry - and help Trump get his mind right?
America and Israel are terrorist states. And The world knows it. Time for America and Israel to feel it. Time for the rest of the world to use asymmetrical strategies more and more to continue to weaken the murderous monsters. America was a terrorist state long before Trump. Since 1945 its over 300 military interventions and coups have caused millions of deaths. Lancet reports that American sanction have caused 38 million deaths between 1971 and 2021. All this death because America demanded that nations succumb to American corporations exploiting their resources. Trump merely magnifies- makes extremely obvious what was more covert- puts an ugly face on an ugly empire. May the Iran's of the world continue to stand up to the ugly bully-America. Trump has accelerated the fall of a failing Empire. God bless him for that. He taught Canada a lesson not learned while dealing with American administrations that put a less ugly face on their bullying- political interfering ways. He taught Canada to seek other partners more vigorously. God bless Trump for that! He has united and invigorated Canada! China is not the world's terrorist America is. Kissinger told us that to when he said, "being an enemy of America is dangerous, being a friend of America is lethal." How many Iran's are out there? The numbers are growing and will only continue to grow. Nations are encouraged by Iran and are looking for more stable trustworthy partners. Thank you Iran for not succumbing to American corporatism and providing a model of the way forward. Iran's long willingness to suffer and sacrifice is its self-respect winning unlike the Americanized Arab Vassel states of the Gulf who took the road more easily taken-succumbing to Americanization. But those Arab Vassel states are having many second third and fourth thoughts about how much they want to be Americanized and how much they want to buy the American debt. America's debt keeps growing and those wanting to buy it are buying it less and less. America is to say the least is in deep trouble. Karma will be a bitch.