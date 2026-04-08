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TomR's avatar
TomR
13hEdited

The headlines and 'talking points' in the MSM over the next week or so are obvious. Iran 'surrendered' in the face of Trump's threats; Trump's insane social-media posts will continue; "US acceptance" of the 10-point plan as a framework for discussions is only a 'starting point' for "US concerns - specifically Iran's 'nuclear program".

My only question at this point is when does Netanyahu fly to Washington - with another load of dirty laundry - and help Trump get his mind right?

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Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
14h

America and Israel are terrorist states. And The world knows it. Time for America and Israel to feel it. Time for the rest of the world to use asymmetrical strategies more and more to continue to weaken the murderous monsters. America was a terrorist state long before Trump. Since 1945 its over 300 military interventions and coups have caused millions of deaths. Lancet reports that American sanction have caused 38 million deaths between 1971 and 2021. All this death because America demanded that nations succumb to American corporations exploiting their resources. Trump merely magnifies- makes extremely obvious what was more covert- puts an ugly face on an ugly empire. May the Iran's of the world continue to stand up to the ugly bully-America. Trump has accelerated the fall of a failing Empire. God bless him for that. He taught Canada a lesson not learned while dealing with American administrations that put a less ugly face on their bullying- political interfering ways. He taught Canada to seek other partners more vigorously. God bless Trump for that! He has united and invigorated Canada! China is not the world's terrorist America is. Kissinger told us that to when he said, "being an enemy of America is dangerous, being a friend of America is lethal." How many Iran's are out there? The numbers are growing and will only continue to grow. Nations are encouraged by Iran and are looking for more stable trustworthy partners. Thank you Iran for not succumbing to American corporatism and providing a model of the way forward. Iran's long willingness to suffer and sacrifice is its self-respect winning unlike the Americanized Arab Vassel states of the Gulf who took the road more easily taken-succumbing to Americanization. But those Arab Vassel states are having many second third and fourth thoughts about how much they want to be Americanized and how much they want to buy the American debt. America's debt keeps growing and those wanting to buy it are buying it less and less. America is to say the least is in deep trouble. Karma will be a bitch.

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