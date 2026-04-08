I woke to the news of a two-week ceasefire with Iran, which is infinitely better than Trump threatening to end Iranian civilization. It’s a glimmer of hope, a chance for diplomacy, an opening for peace.

Image of the earth from the dark side of the moon, courtesy of Artemis II

At the same time, the New York Times this morning reported on how Trump came to attack Iran in the first place. Spoiler alert: Israel played a huge role.

The pitch came from Israel — in the Situation Room.Netanyahu made an hourlong presentation to Trump and his senior advisers on Feb. 11, arguing that a joint U.S.-Israeli campaign could destroy Iran’s missile capabilities, force regime change and bring down the Islamic republic. Sounds good to me, the president said. The next morning, U.S. intelligence officials questioned that plan. Kill the ayatollah? Sure. Cripple Iran’s capacity to threaten its neighbors? Absolutely. But a popular uprising? A secular leader installed to govern the country? They found that “detached from reality.” The director of the C.I.A. called the scenario “farcical.” Trump, though, thought the campaign would be quick and decisive.

Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump in December. Tierney L. Cross/The New York Times

Previous victories filled him with confidence. He pointed to Iran’s muted response to the U.S. bombing of its nuclear facilities in June, and to the hasty seizure of the Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in January, an operation during which no American lives were lost. Tucker Carlson called the president to ask how he could be sure that everything would be OK in Iran. “Because it always is,” Trump replied. Trump’s decision was gut-driven, and driven by Trump’s gut alone. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was enthusiastic about striking Tehran, of course. But Trump’s more equivocal advisers — Secretary of State Marco Rubio; his chief of staff, Susie Wiles; and Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — did not push back on Trump’s plan. (His director of national intelligence and Treasury secretary weren’t even part of the final discussion.) Vice President JD Vance told the president: You know I think this is a bad idea, but if you want to do it, I’ll support you.

In essence, Trump did what Bibi wanted him to do, assuming you believe this account. Which is another way of saying that Bibi is Trump’s gut.

This NYT account is too generous in its depiction of Rubio et al., and far too dismissive of killing Iran’s senior political and religious leader. “Sure,” kill the Ayatollah. Did anyone explain to the president that (1) Assassinating a nation’s leader is a serious crime; (2) That that crime would most likely unite Iran rather than weakening it? Apparently not. It was all about Trump’s gut as educated by Bibi and the Zionists.

As long as Trump’s gut is in Bibi’s hands, the hope of a sensible diplomatic settlement with Iran is slim indeed.

This being said, Trump’s unconstitutional war with Iran and his apocalyptic threats to destroy that country should lead to his removal from office. Trump is simply not qualified to be president, a fact he demonstrated in March of 2016. Sadly, until nuclear missiles start flying, and maybe even after, Republicans will likely stand by their man and his Bibi-controlled gut.