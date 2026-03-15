Bracing Views

Bracing Views

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TomR's avatar
TomR
1d

Bill, yesterday I heard Larry Wilkerson in an interview. Among his many roles, he's on the advisory board of the Military Religious Freedom Foundation. He said that Hegseth (the drunk with the crusader tattoo over his right breast) is having "voluntary" prayer meetings in the center court of the Pentagon for the military brass, with preachers like John Hagee and Franklin Graham - who praise the war as a divine mission to bring on the Rapture.

In their view, Deathworld isn't figurative - it's literal, and they have their archangel Hegseth to help bring it on. The Dispensationalists now have what they've always wanted - the power to bring on their desired end. This scares me more than any blathering of Trump or the dark speeches of Netanyahu.

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6 replies by Bill Astore and others
Apache's avatar
Apache
16hEdited

Hello Bill Astore... Nice Posting.... I would beg-to-differ calling Israel a 'Modern-Day Sparta' on many Levels... Where would Israel be without American $$$, and AIPAC?....

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