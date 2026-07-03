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Ray Joseph Cormier's avatar
Ray Joseph Cormier
15h

Eisenhower's CROSS OF IRON speech in 1953 had more in it than itemizing the real costs of War.

He also iterated what US Foreign Policy should be;

First: No people on earth can be held, as a people, to be an enemy -- for all humanity shares the common hunger for peace and fellowship and justice.

Second: No nation's security and well-being can be lastingly achieved in isolation -- but only in effective cooperation with fellow nations.

Third: Every nation's right to a form of government and an economic system of its own choosing is inalienable.

Fourth: Any nation's attempt to dictate to other nations their form of government is indefensible.

And Fifth: A nation's hope of lasting peace cannot be firmly based upon any race in armaments -- but rather upon just relations and honest understanding with all other nations.

Unfortunately, he violated principles 3 & 4 just months after that Enlightened speech when the CIA and England's MI6 orchestrated the 1963 Regime Change of the Democratically elected Iranian government of Prime Minister, Mohammad Mosaddegh that still resonates in this World these 73 years later.

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TomR's avatar
TomR
15hEdited

While many tend to idealize and at time idolize the 'Founding Fathers', I believe it is better to see them as the flawed and often corrupt patricians they were. Yet in spite of their own shortcomings, they were able to form a government of competing powers (executive, congressional, and judicial), recognizing, if not said directly, that power corrupts - particularly among flawed self-serving people and that no single part of the government should have unlimited power.

It is almost irresistible to assign the word "king" to Trump and his court of sycophants and true believers. But I think we should give thanks to Trump - he has demonstrated the terrible powers that have accrued to the executive branch since the creation of the national security state, enabled in large measure by the failure of multiple Congresses (do we still have one?). Powers, I believe, that will be used by his successors - no matter their political orientation.

There are many calls for a new 'American revolution' (suggested peacefully in most cases) But if there were ever to be a time for a new 'republic', one hopes its based not on idealistic notions of the better angels of our nature, but on the need to balance power among competing interests promoted by flawed human beings.

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