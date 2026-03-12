In the main, Democrats are anti-Trump and pro-war against Iran. A typical example is Congressman Greg Landsman of Ohio. The New Yorker describes him as a “strong supporter of Israel.” (Shouldn’t Landsman be a strong supporter of Ohio?) Anyhow, Landsman received over $350K from AIPAC during the last election cycle, by far his biggest donor, so it’s no surprise he’s a staunch supporter of Bibi and Trump’s war on Iran. But Landsman says it’s not a war! In his interview with The New Yorker, here’s how he describes it:

Landsman: Well, I wouldn’t describe it as that [a war]. I’d describe it as what I hope is a very limited operation where we are destroying their weapons systems, particularly their missiles and their bombs, to stop the ongoing mayhem, chaos, and violence that this regime has caused. Interviewer: So you wouldn’t describe it as a war? Landsman: No. No. I mean, it’s definitely a military intervention, and so far it has been targeted at those missile systems, and core military infrastructure. And my expectation is that remains the case and that this gets wrapped up fairly quickly. However, I do support and have introduced, with a few others, a War Powers Resolution. It allows for short-term targeted strikes and requires Trump to come to Congress for a vote. This is a constitutional democracy, and he needs to act accordingly. And it specifies no ground troops. We should not be doing nation-building.

So please tell all those Iranian schoolchildren we killed that it’s not a war; rather, it’s just a “very limited operation” and a “military intervention.” Interestingly, Landsman has an MA in theology from Harvard Divinity School but apparently no sense of morality or any sense of what a war is.

Again, Landsman is at pains to describe himself as anti-Trump even as he embraces the U.S. military and the generals and the war “very limited operation.”

More broadly, Jimmy Dore did an excellent segment on Democrats lining up to give the Pentagon a $50 billion supplemental to fund Trump’s war “military intervention.” Check it out:

Senator Cory Booker won’t deign to speak to Medea Benjamin about the Iran War, but he will fist bump some visiting students.

As Dore notes, this is your “opposition” party. Sure, they say they oppose Trump, even as they give him and Bibi Netanyahu all the money they need to wage this war “very limited operation.”

It’s nice to know “our” government is really Bibi’s government.