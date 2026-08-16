Seth Moulton, Congressman from Massachusetts, has once again called Donald Trump a draft dodger for his “heel spurs” that made him exempt from the draft during the Vietnam War. Previous to the dubious heel spurs diagnosis, Trump had taken student deferments for his time in college.

Of course, a whole lot of young men were “draft dodgers” in the 1960s--and who can blame them? The Vietnam War wasn’t exactly a moral crusade. Trump, who wasn’t about to be shot at for no reason, used the resources available to him, just like Bill Clinton (a questionable ROTC deal he later reneged on), Dick Cheney (student deferments and “other priorities”), George W. Bush (who took cover in the Texas Air National Guard), and Joe Biden (student deferments followed by claims of asthma, which didn’t prevent him from participating in athletics.)

It’s not that Trump was a draft dodger back in 1968 that makes him lamentable--it’s that he’s a hypocritical and enthusiastic warmonger today. He’ll send others to fight immoral crusades, as with Iran, but not himself or members of his family. Wars are for suckers, Trump allegedly has intimated, by which he meant anyone getting shot at in the trenches. Wars are certainly “great” for corporations and profiteers.

Seth Moulton’s draft dodger charge is just empty posturing. Certainly, Trump’s supporters don’t seem to care. They recognize Trump was “smart” to avoid military service in an undeclared and unwinnable war that should never have been fought. Just as they smile when Trump said he was “smart” to avoid paying federal income taxes when Hillary Clinton leveled that charge against him.

We peons all wish we were “smart” (had the money and connections) to avoid murderous wars and onerous taxes. But, sadly, a lot of us are “dumb” and have to pony up to the IRS. And if there’s ever a revival of the draft, rest assured the “dumb” will be drafted and the “smart” will once again create loopholes for themselves and their privileged progeny.

My advice: forget the “draft dodger” nonsense and hit Trump for his warmongering, his corruption, his greed, his utter indifference toward the plight of the poor and nearly everyone else he feels is beneath his notice.

P.S. If you watch the Seth Moulton interview above, you’ll note the typical Democratic sword-waving about a possible war with China over Taiwan. So Trump is criticized, not for his warmongering per se, but because he’s allegedly making America weaker in and around the waters of Taiwan, which my globe helpfully labels the “South China Sea.”

Well, we certainly can’t allow China to be strong in the South China Sea.