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Bill Astore's avatar
Bill Astore
1h

Many thanks for all the perceptive comments. Chickenhawk, as wrknight suggests, is a better term for Trump, or just plain warmonger.

"No matter who you vote for, you get John McCain" is a saying that holds a lot of truth. Thus Kamala Harris spoke highly of military lethality and said Iran was America's #1 enemy; bellicose words, though no one knows if she'd have attacked Iran as president. In essence, Seth Moulton says the Iran War is bad but that a war with China over Taiwan would be better; guess he never heard about the utter folly of fighting a land war in Asia.

The one thing few if any candidates ever mention is the USA at peace with the world. You can't be "serious" and mention peace. You have to be like Barack Obama, who said the Iraq War was bad but the Afghan War was good. And how did that work out?

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RobinB's avatar
RobinB
19h

I read an article in NYT, yesterday, saying Pakistan is making/selling electric motorbikes because no one wants to pay for gas. Guess where most of the parts come from--China. Trump and entourage are doing more for China than anyone. The owner of one of the "bike" shops says Trump is their best salesman. Yup, Trump is good for business (even if it's for other countries he terms our "enemies"/competitors). What a "smart" guy!

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