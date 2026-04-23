Bracing Views

Bracing Views

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TomR's avatar
TomR
5h

We once had the Assistant Secretary of the Navy onboard for a visit. Everyone in the wardroom anticipated he'd talk about the Soviet threat (this was the 1970s) and strategy. He blandly talked about procurement and political issues in D.C. I've assumed since that most of what these people do (whatever the service) is go hunting dollars from Congress for whatever priorities their services have. Except for speeches and the battle of Capitol Hill, none will be serving guts tartare.

The photos Bill shared say a lot more than the limited food being served. These are surface ships, not submarines. Resupply should be available by underway replenishment from fast combat support ships and other SeaLift vessels; that is unless the vessels were not pre deployed to the combat areas or there were/are significant material and manning issues.

Even with a planned war (as Iran is), the U.S. miltiary demonstrated it wasn't prepared for the mission. It's good to see our $1 trillion dollars are so well spent. My confidence in the Secretary of War grows daily.

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Aunty Jean's avatar
Aunty Jean
6h

OMG, our country gets scarier by the day!

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