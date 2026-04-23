Eat Your Guts Out
That's the Way to Win!
America’s new Acting Secretary of the Navy, Hung Cao, once had this soundbite from a debate:
“When you’re using a drag queen to recruit for the Navy, that’s not the people we want,” Cao said from the debate stage. “What we need is alpha males and alpha females who are going to rip out their own guts, eat them and ask for seconds. Those are the young men and women that are going to win wars.”
Had to admit I laughed at that image. But is that really the way to win wars? Should our troops be ripping out their own guts, eating them, then asking for seconds? Seems like a self-defeating culinary practice, as well as a self-defeating strategy.
Anyhow, judging by the Navy’s shipboard mess, perhaps sailors do need to eat their own guts now.
Here’s an image that’s been making the rounds of what a trillion-dollar military feeds its troops:
Yum yum! Even Army grub looks better than that.
The serious story here is (former) Navy Secretary John Phelan’s firing for unknown reasons. Perhaps Congress should ask him to testify?
Meanwhile, despite his macho nonsensical soundbite, Hung Cao is more qualified to be Navy Secretary than Phelan, who won his job fundraising for Trump. Rather than eating his own guts, hopefully Cao will show some guts in office by standing up to Trump and Hegseth.
We once had the Assistant Secretary of the Navy onboard for a visit. Everyone in the wardroom anticipated he'd talk about the Soviet threat (this was the 1970s) and strategy. He blandly talked about procurement and political issues in D.C. I've assumed since that most of what these people do (whatever the service) is go hunting dollars from Congress for whatever priorities their services have. Except for speeches and the battle of Capitol Hill, none will be serving guts tartare.
The photos Bill shared say a lot more than the limited food being served. These are surface ships, not submarines. Resupply should be available by underway replenishment from fast combat support ships and other SeaLift vessels; that is unless the vessels were not pre deployed to the combat areas or there were/are significant material and manning issues.
Even with a planned war (as Iran is), the U.S. miltiary demonstrated it wasn't prepared for the mission. It's good to see our $1 trillion dollars are so well spent. My confidence in the Secretary of War grows daily.
OMG, our country gets scarier by the day!