America’s new Acting Secretary of the Navy, Hung Cao, once had this soundbite from a debate:

“When you’re using a drag queen to recruit for the Navy, that’s not the people we want,” Cao said from the debate stage. “What we need is alpha males and alpha females who are going to rip out their own guts, eat them and ask for seconds. Those are the young men and women that are going to win wars.”

Had to admit I laughed at that image. But is that really the way to win wars? Should our troops be ripping out their own guts, eating them, then asking for seconds? Seems like a self-defeating culinary practice, as well as a self-defeating strategy.

Anyhow, judging by the Navy’s shipboard mess, perhaps sailors do need to eat their own guts now.

Here’s an image that’s been making the rounds of what a trillion-dollar military feeds its troops:

Image first shared by USA Today shows food served on the USS Tripoli and USS Abraham Lincoln

Yum yum! Even Army grub looks better than that.

The serious story here is (former) Navy Secretary John Phelan’s firing for unknown reasons. Perhaps Congress should ask him to testify?

Meanwhile, despite his macho nonsensical soundbite, Hung Cao is more qualified to be Navy Secretary than Phelan, who won his job fundraising for Trump. Rather than eating his own guts, hopefully Cao will show some guts in office by standing up to Trump and Hegseth.