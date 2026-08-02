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Aunty Jean's avatar
Aunty Jean
18h

These times are truly depressing. Capitalist propaganda bombards us from birth till death. Many people can't think for themselves, as part of the propaganda includes instilling fear in the populace that we will lose the little we have. I recently watched a Chris Hedges interview with Roger Hallam (Extinction Rebellion) with the gist being that we have to be angry enough to fight the oligarchs. Americans value "safety" too much and don't do enough to challenge the system by closing down railways, shipping ports, corporations, etc. Yes, activists are being arrested and given years in prison or are killed, but IMO, it's better than the slow, extractive deaths that we are now facing. I talk to people about this all the time, but the vast, vast, majority seem to think that riding out the storm will make things change. Donald Trump is the result of ignoring decades of extractive capitalism and greed, and is not the cause of our current situation. Getting out on a Saturday every few months and shouting "No Kings" is NOT an effective form of protest. I fear for the younger people who may die from starvation due to constant wars and global warming.

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9 replies by Bill Astore and others
jamenta's avatar
jamenta
18h

Socialism is the Fire Department saving your home. Capitalism is the Insurance Company denying your claim.

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10 replies by Bill Astore and others
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