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wdt parker's avatar
wdt parker
3h

I was thinking about this sort of thing this morning (once known as "the good German syndrome") and recalled that during the workers' strike in the Gdansk shipyard that propelled Lech Walesa onto the international stage, a large part of the strike's success was attributed to the Polish police and military's refusal to fire or inflict violence upon their fellow countrymen. I don't see that sort of restraint among Amerikan police, National Guard, or Army personnel. In fact, the exact opposite appears to be encouraged, whether in the streets of Minneapolis or at the Reflecting Pool. For the life of me, I can't figure out when "just following orders" became an acceptable part of the language.

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Aunty Jean's avatar
Aunty Jean
3h

Thanks for writing this, Bill. In my own observations, those who make Admiral and General are those who are willing to go along with the narrative. Career is put before morals, a thing I saw happen many times. Also, all the recent wars we have been involved in were based on motives whose truth was not shared with the American people, leading to our soldiers and sailors and airmen, etc to suffer high rates of PTSD due to the things they did for all the wrong reasons. I am not criticizing the lower ranks, as they find themselves between a rock and hard place. I highly recommend Seth Harp's (he is a Veteran) book The Fort Bragg Cartel. The corruption runs so deep.

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