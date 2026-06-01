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Bracing Views

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TomR's avatar
TomR
5h

Plebs are "free" to speak on most issues and that "speech" includes performative protests (e.g. the No Kings Days). Of course anything to do with our Israeli overlords is an exception and will be immediately crushed or suppressed.

I suspect the owners - or whoever they pay to notice - are gratified at such protests and displays of free speech. It provides a catharsis for the dissatisfaction of the masses without threatening the gilded lives of the owners.

But once 'free speech' goes beyond this - to where it must, and that is organized strikes, then we will begin to see a replay of the violence that began in the Gilded Age and continued into the early part of the 20th century, as workers pushed for economic justice. Many paid with their lives.

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Alex's avatar
Alex
3h

Military action is always taken as a last resort. It's just that nobody in Washington remembers what the other resorts are. (sarc)

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