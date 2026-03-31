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TomR's avatar
TomR
5hEdited

If Trump was smart, he might wish to declare victory and leave, but he'd find out the Boss of Bosses (Netanyahu) would not, and he'd have the equivalent of Luca Brasi pay him a visit - or Trump would wind up sleeping with the fishes.

Tump isn't in control of anything but his Truth Social account - and maybe not even that.

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X K's avatar
X K
4h

“But, as we know from Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq, U.S. presidents are loath to end even the most disastrous war for fear of being labeled ‘weak’ and a ‘loser’.”*

And how many other countries, both before and after these, both overt and covert in nature, have there been, will there be? There is a serious defect in this country’s DNA, long in need of gene editing, that has resulted in too many caskets being offloaded at Dover AFB, ceremonies at Arlington National, war memorials in DC. And this country lauds, celebrates this stuff??!!

“A nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual doom.” – Martin Luther King, Jr. “Beyond Vietnam -- A Time to Break Silence,” Delivered 4 April 1967, Riverside Church, New York City

*Supposedly Kennedy was planning on getting out of Vietnam. Johnson was trapped by it, as just leaving would have been politically catastrophic, such was (is) the political mentality of this country; the Great Society thus became a casualty. Nixon wanted “Peace with honor.” How many were to die, on both sides – plus untold innocents – in sacrifice to supposed “honor”? John Kerry famously asked, "How do you ask a man to be the last man to die for a mistake?" during his testimony before the Senate in 1971, highlighting the tragic consequences of the Vietnam War. Henry Gunther is considered the last soldier to die in World War I, killed at 10:59 a.m. on November 11, 1918, just one minute before the armistice took effect.

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