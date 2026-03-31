Nice country you have there, Iran. It’d be a shame if you lost it. That’s the gist of Donald Trump’s recent threats to Iran on “Truth Social.”

The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran. Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately “Open for Business,” we will conclude our lovely “stay” in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet “touched.” This will be in retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old Regime’s 47 year “Reign of Terror.” Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

It’s hard to exaggerate how demented this post is. So, the Iran War is a war of “retribution”? The U.S. is butchering and killing because allegedly the Iranians have “butchered and killed”? And the Don is going to “obliterate” Iran’s power grid and possibly desalinization plants as well, possibly killing millions of innocents over time, because Iran has quite predictably exerted control over the Strait of Hormuz?

If you were Iranian, how would you respond to threats of this brutality? Why would you negotiate with the U.S., since the last two rounds of negotiations were dishonest and used as a cover by the U.S. and Israel to launch attacks on your country? Would any U.S./Israeli proposal have a shred of credibility to you at all?

Meanwhile, as the U.S. and especially Israel keep killing Iranian leaders, it’s uncertain exactly who you’d negotiate with. What is certain is that Iran’s new leaders are likely to be even more resolute in making the U.S. and Israel pay for these attacks and murders.

If Trump had any sense, he’d declare victory and leave. But, as we know from Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq, U.S. presidents are loath to end even the most disastrous war for fear of being labeled “weak” and a “loser.” It doesn’t bode well, then, for a quick end to this senseless and increasingly dangerous war.

For what gangster wants to risk being called a loser by his crew?