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Aaron Ruby's avatar
Aaron Ruby
1d

Indeed. There are two historic elements to Trump's cage matches.

It draws on the brutal spectacles that despots have used for ten thousand years all around the world with the creation of class society going back to slavery.

The use of cruel spectacles of humiliating pain and death usually of conquered enemies were to instill fear (among to slaves and lower plebian masses, and inculcate a taste for blood and brutality among the soldiers and society.

These "games" were invariably to "honor" the gods of war and the ruler (who represented the gods).

That was their primary function, more so than as "distractions."

Then the monumental scale was to be commensurate with the greatness of the ruler.

Thus Italian fascism and the Nazis imitated Roman architecture for their collosal monuments.

This was also important for thousands of years. Such monuments were to inspire awe and project illimited power.

Trump is a Bonapartist, a Cesar, who seeks --at this stage, perhaps later he may be obliged to unfurl the banners of fascism-- to impose an authoritarian regime where he holds all the reins of power in his grubby hands.

"L'État, c'est moi!" -- "I am the state"! proclaims Emperor Trump.

When Liberals sneeringly dismiss all this as nothing more than petulant narcissism they are missing the point. It is in fact a very effective political tool that has been used by every fascist and authoritarian regimes for thousands of years.

Emperors did have coins made with their likeness on them. Their faces and names were affixed everywhere.

So there is a political method to all of this as Trump seeks to become the sun around which the universe rotates. This imbues him with power, and the perception of power. That is his objective.

At the same time he confronts many barriers, like a country and society with 250 years free of coups, dictatorships, etc. Tens of millions will not not meekly surrender our democratic rights nor accept the overthrow of bourgeois democracy. Not an easy task unlike fragile Italy and Germany with negligible histories of bourgeois democracy.

But on the other hand the capitalist rulers generally like the thrust of Trumpism (even if he's s bit 'crazy'). Profits are up. And they like his jingo nationalism and preparations for war against rival China.

The overthrow of bourgeois democracy and the imposition of an authoritarian strong man regime always requires elements of madness and narcissm to have the "guts" to overthrow the existing order. Both Mussolini and Hitler were "crazy" but the absolute worst thing to do would be to laugh at the deadly danger Trump represents.

We need to calmly talk to others about what is happening right before our eyes. A new authoritarian regime is being prepared for. It hasn't come into being yet (and may fail for many reasons).

But no mistaking the intent and direction of Trumpism.

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TomR's avatar
TomR
20h

A modern American version of 'bread and circus' would be 'pizza and NFL' - and big cups of beer for the cheering crowds.

The language of football is war, as Carlin brilliantly observed in his 1975 routine on SNL. People are conditioned to casual violence with all the pro forma 'celebrations of patriotism' (the National Anthem - with many in the crowds not paying particular attention, and the military fly overs).

It all makes real violence that much easier to accept, particularly when it's 10,000 miles away with only approved, sanitized narratives being reported.

In terms of the Trump Cage Fight, he should have gone all the way and done a modern version of Rollerball (the 1975 film). That would be a fitting spectacle for the world to see. He could even be the master of ceremonies, bleating his self adulation between bites of his Quarter Pounders with cheese and his frequent naps.

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