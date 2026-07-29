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wrknight's avatar
wrknight
3h

Ronnie Reagan's Star Wars II.

This idiot doesn't have an original thought in his head; and to make matters worse, he doesn't even learn from his own mistakes, much less the mistakes of history.

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TomR's avatar
TomR
3h

You called it - golden boondoggle.

There's no way this would ever work, from the notion of continental protection to the promise of 100% interception rate - with nuclear weapons, even one leaker on a target means failure, and all the scientific and technical challenges that will continue to exist. But the AI companies and usual suspects in the firepower industry will all jump on the pile of cash up for grabs.

This morning I was reading the Trump battleships are going to be nuclear-powered; I assume so they can steam as escorts for another obsolete 20th century warship - nuclear powered aircraft carriers.

I thought that was the dumbest thing ever, until your article reminded me of this even bigger proposal of stupidity and waste.

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