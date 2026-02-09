Bracing Views

Bracing Views

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Astore's avatar
Bill Astore
Feb 9

I should have added: We already have something much better than "guardrails." They're called "laws" -- and they have teeth.

Too bad those laws are so often defanged when it comes to the rich and powerful.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Aunty Jean's avatar
Aunty Jean
Feb 9

I think the boat has sailed as far as "officials of integrity and courage." Seems that we, the people, have to work on developing those traits in ourselves. The two-party system is useless.

Reply
Share
6 replies
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 YP Retired Airman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture