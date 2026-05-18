I stumbled across (more accurately, the algorithm fed me) this interview between Dick Cavett and Orson Welles. It’s well worth watching until the end.

It’s fascinating to learn that Welles once sat next to Adolf Hitler and found him completely forgettable. A nullity. Unremarkable except for a void that surrounded him.

Other accounts I’ve read about Hitler have highlighted the banality of his views, his pedestrian nature. We know, for example, he was a mediocre painter. He liked westerns and sappy sentimental films. He liked dogs as well. And he liked big things: buildings, weapons, schemes. Welles has a point that there was nothing that extraordinary about Hitler, at least at first glance.

Hitler came alive in front of crowds. For some people, he also had a dark form of charisma, a certain magnetism, that inspired likeminded cranks and power-hungry toadies to gather in his orbit. Hitler was a sort of dark star or black hole to some; they found it difficult to escape his gravitational pull (assuming they wanted to escape).

In the above interview, Welles goes on to tell memorable stories about George C. Marshall and Winston Churchill. Welles was especially taken by Marshall and his gallantry and generosity, not words that one would ever apply to Hitler.

Book shelves groan with tomes written about Hitler. I’ve read many myself. It’s often been asked how the country of Goethe and Schiller could have unified behind a leader as vulgar and as dangerous as Hitler. A non-entity. A nullity.

Goethe and Schiller — How is Hitler possible in a country that produced such talented and sensitive writers and humanists?

It’s a question that has partial answers, but I don’t know if there’s anything like a definitive one. What is definitive is that Hitler remains a warning from history. We haven’t seen the end of wannabe dictators with grandiose schemes surrounded by cranks and toadies.