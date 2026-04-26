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Bill Astore's avatar
Bill Astore
29m

A reader asked a great question and I want to pin my response here:

Karl, that's a great question. It gets to the heart of why one has a military. What is its purpose, exactly? What is it supposed to deter? What is it "defending"?

Here are some thoughts; perhaps I'll expand on them in a future piece.

1. Deterrence and prevention of nuclear war. Russia has a large nuclear arsenal, China a smaller yet significant one, and North Korea should not be dismissed. Deterring and preventing a nuclear war is vital. I'd also stress efforts to downsize nuclear arsenals around the world, with the U.S. setting the example here.

2. Preparing for conflict driven by global warming/climate change. With shrinking resources and more extreme climate and weather events coming, conflict awaits.

3. Terrorism. While U.S. military aggressiveness often generates terrorism and blowback, that doesn't mean terrorism doesn't exist. Combatting non-state actors remains a concern.

4. The acceleration of AI technology and drones and their possible use against the U.S.

5. Continued instability and conflict in the Middle East driven and exacerbated by Israel.

6. The desire for revenge from countries like Iran.

I could imagine a longer list that would include cyberwar, economic warfare, suppression of space-based assets, piracy at sea, etc., but I don't see these as major threats.

I don't see any country that seeks to invade the USA. Rare indeed are countries that seek to attack the USA directly, knowing as they do the American penchant for massive retaliation.

The truth is that a sweeping and rapid downsizing of the U.S. empire would probably send the economy into a serious recession if not depression. What we need is a carefully managed retrenchment of empire and a recasting of the U.S. military as a citizen-soldier force dedicated to defense instead of an imperial-warrior force dedicated to offense and dominance.

For suggesting deep cuts to U.S. military spending and a recasting of its identity and mission, I don't think the brass and MIC will see me as "patriotic" and dedicated. They'll probably dismiss me as naive (at best) and possibly pro-China, pro-Putin, and maybe even anti-America.

I don't believe you can dismantle the U.S. empire in a year. It would likely take a decade of judicious decision making by well-informed and committed leaders working under enormous pressure from the MIC and the military itself, together with Congress screaming for more money for their districts and favorite military projects.

The target figure I've provided, $600 billion, is, I believe, a serious cut to military spending that should allow for considered choices by sensible men and women. Consider that it is $900 billion less than Trump's proposal for FY2027.

Assuming the cuts are made wisely, the $600 billion budget could be gradually reduced to an amount appropriate to a country that seeks to be at peace with the world.

All this, given the present climate in America, is the wildest of long shots for reasons that you already know.

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TomR's avatar
TomR
5hEdited

Before establishing a budget, the first question should be what is the mission of the U.S. military - specifically, what is a realistic mission in the 21st century? So many of the 20th century missions (e.g., power projection through carrier battle groups; large-scale deployment of U.S. ground forces) now are increasingly obsolete in an era of global persistent ISR and low-cost long-range strike weapons.

And the definition of the mission needs to begin with a realistic view of the position and role of the U.S. in this 21 century. Strategy drives objectives; objectives drive mission.

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