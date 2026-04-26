How Much Is Enough for National Defense?
$600 Billion Seems Reasonable
What is the right amount of money to spend on national defense?
It’s not an easy question because answers depend on goals. On commitments.
So, for example, I’m committed to the ideal of the American republic. That republic should focus on defense of the nation. I don’t support the American empire. I don’t favor an offensive military. I don’t believe defense is about global domination. Offense is enabled by full-spectrum dominance; defense doesn’t require it.
So much of what America spends on “defense” goes to weapons makers like Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and RTX. It’s advertised as military Keynesianism but it’s more like corporate welfare for what used to be called the merchants of death.
I don’t value weapons as “investments.” I see weapons as Ike saw them in 1953. They are a form of theft. They steal funding from schools, hospitals, libraries, fire stations, and other much-needed improvements to national services and infrastructure.
Yes, America has to defend itself, but an imperial military that is vastly overfunded is an albatross around the neck of a declining republic.
A wildly offensive military that seeks global dominance—the budget for that military is almost boundless. It’s not surprising, then, that this is the vision we’re sold. The idea that the U.S. military must be second to none and dominate everywhere at almost any cost. And what a cost!
An essential part of this imperial vision is that diplomacy is best done with bombs, as Pete Hegseth boasted. That diplomacy isn’t even needed, really, because as Trump says, America holds all the (military) cards. If countries like Iran keep resisting, threaten them with extermination.
An imperial military of global dominance based on massively expensive weapons systems and exterminatory threats drives a “defense” budget of $1 trillion or more. Trump, of course, is asking for $1.5 trillion for FY2027, a staggering 50% increase. This insane vision of exterminatory war is enabled by colossal spending on Death Star-like weaponry.
Meanwhile, Members of Congress fight for their share of a rapidly expanding military procurement pie. Shrink the pie? Forget it! They only want their fair share of the pie (or the pork) for their district. Lobbyists from those imperial merchants of death ensure that Congress stays the military (and militarized) course.
To return to my question: Assuming we’re talking about national defense in a republic that believes in diplomacy and that isn’t forever seeking dragons overseas to slay, I’m guessing that roughly $600 billion a year would suffice for the Pentagon. That is still an enormous sum of money. That healthy amount assumes America can avoid fighting wars of choice and stop its various foolhardy military interventions across the globe.
Ten years ago, $600 billion was roughly the baseline for the Pentagon budget even as America was still in Afghanistan and waging a “global war on terror.” Sure, there’s been some inflation, a weakening of the dollar, but that ballpark figure seems reasonable for a military focused on true national defense rather than one based on total global dominance.
One axiom that should always rule: A republic should not spend one more dollar than necessary on military might. If $600 billion is too high, I’d be happy to see a lower amount.
One coda: No more money for the Pentagon until it’s able to pass an audit.
A reader asked a great question and I want to pin my response here:
Karl, that's a great question. It gets to the heart of why one has a military. What is its purpose, exactly? What is it supposed to deter? What is it "defending"?
Here are some thoughts; perhaps I'll expand on them in a future piece.
1. Deterrence and prevention of nuclear war. Russia has a large nuclear arsenal, China a smaller yet significant one, and North Korea should not be dismissed. Deterring and preventing a nuclear war is vital. I'd also stress efforts to downsize nuclear arsenals around the world, with the U.S. setting the example here.
2. Preparing for conflict driven by global warming/climate change. With shrinking resources and more extreme climate and weather events coming, conflict awaits.
3. Terrorism. While U.S. military aggressiveness often generates terrorism and blowback, that doesn't mean terrorism doesn't exist. Combatting non-state actors remains a concern.
4. The acceleration of AI technology and drones and their possible use against the U.S.
5. Continued instability and conflict in the Middle East driven and exacerbated by Israel.
6. The desire for revenge from countries like Iran.
I could imagine a longer list that would include cyberwar, economic warfare, suppression of space-based assets, piracy at sea, etc., but I don't see these as major threats.
I don't see any country that seeks to invade the USA. Rare indeed are countries that seek to attack the USA directly, knowing as they do the American penchant for massive retaliation.
The truth is that a sweeping and rapid downsizing of the U.S. empire would probably send the economy into a serious recession if not depression. What we need is a carefully managed retrenchment of empire and a recasting of the U.S. military as a citizen-soldier force dedicated to defense instead of an imperial-warrior force dedicated to offense and dominance.
For suggesting deep cuts to U.S. military spending and a recasting of its identity and mission, I don't think the brass and MIC will see me as "patriotic" and dedicated. They'll probably dismiss me as naive (at best) and possibly pro-China, pro-Putin, and maybe even anti-America.
I don't believe you can dismantle the U.S. empire in a year. It would likely take a decade of judicious decision making by well-informed and committed leaders working under enormous pressure from the MIC and the military itself, together with Congress screaming for more money for their districts and favorite military projects.
The target figure I've provided, $600 billion, is, I believe, a serious cut to military spending that should allow for considered choices by sensible men and women. Consider that it is $900 billion less than Trump's proposal for FY2027.
Assuming the cuts are made wisely, the $600 billion budget could be gradually reduced to an amount appropriate to a country that seeks to be at peace with the world.
All this, given the present climate in America, is the wildest of long shots for reasons that you already know.
Before establishing a budget, the first question should be what is the mission of the U.S. military - specifically, what is a realistic mission in the 21st century? So many of the 20th century missions (e.g., power projection through carrier battle groups; large-scale deployment of U.S. ground forces) now are increasingly obsolete in an era of global persistent ISR and low-cost long-range strike weapons.
And the definition of the mission needs to begin with a realistic view of the position and role of the U.S. in this 21 century. Strategy drives objectives; objectives drive mission.