Imperial Madness and Merciless Barbarity
The Ethos of Warrior Lethality
Yesterday, while reading “Notes on a Foreign Country” by Suzy Hansen, I came across this passage (page 118):
Americans gradually became unemotional about mass death. Hillary Clinton once famously pledged on national television to ‘obliterate’ Iran, Trump supporters speak casually of ‘annihilating’ the Islamic State.
I’d forgotten that Clinton had called for Iran’s total destruction if that country should have the temerity to attack Israel with a nuclear weapon. This was in 2008 while she was campaigning (unsuccessfully) against Barack Obama for the Democratic nomination.
Of course, Clinton is hardly alone in dreaming of Iran’s obliteration. John McCain infamously sang a ditty about bombing Iran. It’s not only Pete Hegseth who equates bombing with diplomacy.
There’s a mindset here that should and must be addressed. One of militarism, warriors, and lethality. One that sees war as good and necessary. Hegseth is a caricature of this mindset, with his Department of War and his boasts that he negotiates with bombs.
Has no one in the U.S. government heard of the concept of mercy? Of restraint? Much like the Roman Empire, “our” leaders see nothing wrong with obliterating our versions of Carthage and salting the earth.
Along with the Roman Empire, the USA in some ways resembles the fictional Empire of “Star Wars,” with aircraft carriers as star destroyers. If we could build a planet-killing Death Star, I’m sure we would. And we’d sell it as “defensive” because of the threat from North Korea or Iran or someone or something. (“We had to destroy the planet to save it.”)
Trump recently joined Hillary Clinton in making a “Death Star” threat to Iranians (to destroy their entire civilization). I don’t fear Iran. I fear Darth Clinton and Darth Trump.
Obliteration is the mindset of imperial madness. Of merciless barbarity. “Exterminate all the brutes!” is truly the heart of darkness. Are these the leaders we want to represent us?
Hello Bill Astore... This is Sad... So Far, if one includes Direct, and In Direct Costs, the USA has spent over $100,000,000,000 on a War when Iran didn't Attack us.... Send the Bill to Netanyahu... Lets see how much of a Ally he really is...
Out of curiosity I did a word count. This has to rank as about the most economical, succinct, to-the-point use of 315 words I’ve ever come across with which to convey so much. I venture that the mindset that venerates the “warrior” traces back to “The Iliad,” and because it extends back through antiquity, therefore it has a validity. Indeed, it was a reference along those lines that led me to take a night course at Harvard on that work taught by one of the preeminent Homeric scholars, fortunately to be found relatively close to home. Homer's descriptions of the deaths of opposing Trojans and Achaeans (or Danaans) alike were so graphically eloquent that the crashing to the earth of slain mighty warriors could almost be felt just upon reading the passage. It was also not lost that whatever glory attaches to the warrior in battle comes at horrific cost. For Achilles, it entailed his unbridled wrath leading to his loss of humanity, only to be redeemed later upon Priam’s encounter with him appealing the return of his son Hector’s body, and Achilles yields, astonishingly, with pity and empathy.
Such sensibility of course is wholly lost upon the present cabal of buffoons, whose literary boundaries extend no further than “Captain America” from the comic books, but the nuanced shift away from keeping in mind the horrors of war and toward the warriors instead began when Eisenhower signed a bill in 1954 officially renaming Armistice Day - which retained the notion that World War I was meant to be seen as “The war to end all wars” - to Veterans Day so as to honor U.S. veterans, not the end of war itself. Thus the focus was turned to all U.S. veterans from World War I, then II, then Korea, then Vietnam, and then… to the present day.
Along with that has come the ever-present, obtuse, self-serving, propagandistic, cynical language of “Thank you for your service,” “Our young service members deployed overseas defending our freedoms,” Kamala Harris’ obscene and vomit-inducing “As commander-in-chief, I will ensure America always has the strongest, most lethal fighting force in the world,” and “Honor and remember our fallen warriors.” Try confronting anyone who robotically, cluelessly, ignorantly mouths any of those platitudes with the truth of what actually lies behind those young people [in brief, the MICIMATT-SH] coming back from overseas in coffins carried in the cargo hold of a C-5 or C-17 landing at Dover AFB, and you’d certainly be branded as unpatriotic and nearly literally tarred and feathered. This is indeed “Imperial Madness and Merciless Barbarity.”