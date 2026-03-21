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TomR's avatar
TomR
8h

But it worked so well in 1965 when 3,500 Marines landed at Da Nang to protect the airfield. Ho Chi Minh surrendered the next month and the victory parade down 5th Ave in New York was spectacular.

Not to make light of it - I think of the Marines and sailors in the MEUs on their way to whatever fate awaits them, and all the families who will have the casualty assistance teams showing up at their front doors.

Where is the outrage that we've done this to more generations of young people - with the "GWOT", now with this thing - whether it's about Trump, Epstein, BRICS, or whatever? Oh, that's right - it's March Madness, turn on CBS.

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Matthew Hoh's avatar
Matthew Hoh
9hEdited

The Iranians have said out loud, many times, that US troops on Iranian territory will play into Iran’s strategy. Just as they said they would strike US bases in the region, that they would hit energy facilities, close the Straits of Hormuz, etc. These people mean what they say!

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