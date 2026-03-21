Insane Headline of the Day
Gut Check for America
Here’s the lede at NBC News this morning:
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Trump weighing several options for U.S. troops inside Iran
Discussions about possible ground troops have focused on missions aimed at escalating the war in attempt to end it, sources say, but no decisions have been made.
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Somebody please explain to me how committing ground troops to Iran and escalating the war is in any way a sane method of deescalating the war.
The Trump administration is out-Orwelling George Orwell. Rather than a sobering warning, Orwell’s “1984” has become a user’s manual for autocrats like Trump and Hegseth, where war is waged in the name of peace and escalation is deescalation.
Meanwhile, Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, told us that it’s not America’s 18 (!) intelligence agencies that determine whether we face an “imminent threat.” No—only the president can make that determination.
Can somebody please tell me why we have 18 intelligence agencies that we spend scores of billions on? All we really need is the president’s gut. I suggest we eliminate America’s entire intelligence “community” and replace it with Trump’s intestines.
If Trump has any sense left in his gut, he should declare victory and end this colossal mistake of a war.
But it worked so well in 1965 when 3,500 Marines landed at Da Nang to protect the airfield. Ho Chi Minh surrendered the next month and the victory parade down 5th Ave in New York was spectacular.
Not to make light of it - I think of the Marines and sailors in the MEUs on their way to whatever fate awaits them, and all the families who will have the casualty assistance teams showing up at their front doors.
Where is the outrage that we've done this to more generations of young people - with the "GWOT", now with this thing - whether it's about Trump, Epstein, BRICS, or whatever? Oh, that's right - it's March Madness, turn on CBS.
The Iranians have said out loud, many times, that US troops on Iranian territory will play into Iran’s strategy. Just as they said they would strike US bases in the region, that they would hit energy facilities, close the Straits of Hormuz, etc. These people mean what they say!