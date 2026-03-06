A friend sent me an article in The New Yorker that’s worth a read: “The No-Explanation War: The Trump Administration has decided that it need not make a case for military action. In the current media environment, that approach makes a disturbing kind of sense,” by Jay Caspian Kang.

Perhaps we might add the “no excuse” war as well.

I wrote back to my friend that the explanation is clear: this war is primarily for Zionism and its fantasies of a greater Israel. It’s also a measure of revenge for 1979 (the Iranian hostage crisis) and of course for control over oil.

Perhaps another explanation is that bullies don’t need reasons to fight: it’s simply their nature.

Trump seems to believe America needs to slap Iran around for its own good. He even believes he should have a say in who will lead Iran after the martyrdom of the Ayatollah Khamenei. And why not? Fantastic or magical thinking is one of Trump’s superpowers, so he thinks. (Dream it true!) He doesn’t allow reality to tether him. Indeed, now he’s demanding Iran’s unconditional surrender.

Another approach the Trump administration is using, perhaps unintentionally, is multiple explanations irrespective of whether they make much if any sense. So we’ve heard “justifications” like Iran being close to getting a nuclear bomb, Iran preparing to attack U.S. bases (“imminent threat”), Iran not being open to diplomacy, Iran being despotic and murderous toward its own people, and so on.

The motto here is simple: If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with bullshit.

Maybe the explanation is all-too-obvious? Consider this short explanatory video from Max Blumenthal at the Grayzone: