Iran as a "No-Explanation" War?
Or Perhaps the Explanation Is Obvious?
A friend sent me an article in The New Yorker that’s worth a read: “The No-Explanation War: The Trump Administration has decided that it need not make a case for military action. In the current media environment, that approach makes a disturbing kind of sense,” by Jay Caspian Kang.
Perhaps we might add the “no excuse” war as well.
I wrote back to my friend that the explanation is clear: this war is primarily for Zionism and its fantasies of a greater Israel. It’s also a measure of revenge for 1979 (the Iranian hostage crisis) and of course for control over oil.
Perhaps another explanation is that bullies don’t need reasons to fight: it’s simply their nature.
Trump seems to believe America needs to slap Iran around for its own good. He even believes he should have a say in who will lead Iran after the martyrdom of the Ayatollah Khamenei. And why not? Fantastic or magical thinking is one of Trump’s superpowers, so he thinks. (Dream it true!) He doesn’t allow reality to tether him. Indeed, now he’s demanding Iran’s unconditional surrender.
Another approach the Trump administration is using, perhaps unintentionally, is multiple explanations irrespective of whether they make much if any sense. So we’ve heard “justifications” like Iran being close to getting a nuclear bomb, Iran preparing to attack U.S. bases (“imminent threat”), Iran not being open to diplomacy, Iran being despotic and murderous toward its own people, and so on.
The motto here is simple: If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with bullshit.
Maybe the explanation is all-too-obvious? Consider this short explanatory video from Max Blumenthal at the Grayzone:
Donald Dearest is quoted today as saying he doesn't give a hoot (my choice of word) whether the new rulers of (what's left of!!) Iran wish a regime based on democratic principles. In other words, let's install a new dictatorship, perhaps nominally Muslim, to replace the theocratic dictatorship. Dictators have always been OK with the US as long as they bow down to US demands. ... At this time, I am very very concerned for the welfare of the people of Cuba. And that island nation, which has held out so bravely against the beast to the north for so long, doesn't even have any crude oil! My personal belief about the hit on JFK is that it was partially, maybe largely, based on the failure to retake Cuba for US mob activity. I've noted here before that the US can hold a grudge for a long, long time.
Bill, all true.
And the other part of this is that they couldn't get away with it if Congress wasn't a co-conspirator, filled with wholly-owned AIPC tools - except for a very few brave souls with integrity (e.g., Jayapal, Massie, Rand Paul).
After the performative Senate vote on the war, the two Washington senators said likely what was typical of most Congressional types. Murray said no one mourned the death (i.e., murder) of the ayatollah. Cantwell said no one wants to see a murderous regime get nuclear weapons. Their only point was they just wished they had been asked. I must assume they would have lined up and voted for war.