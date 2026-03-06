Bracing Views

Gregory Laxer
3d

Donald Dearest is quoted today as saying he doesn't give a hoot (my choice of word) whether the new rulers of (what's left of!!) Iran wish a regime based on democratic principles. In other words, let's install a new dictatorship, perhaps nominally Muslim, to replace the theocratic dictatorship. Dictators have always been OK with the US as long as they bow down to US demands. ... At this time, I am very very concerned for the welfare of the people of Cuba. And that island nation, which has held out so bravely against the beast to the north for so long, doesn't even have any crude oil! My personal belief about the hit on JFK is that it was partially, maybe largely, based on the failure to retake Cuba for US mob activity. I've noted here before that the US can hold a grudge for a long, long time.

TomR's avatar
TomR
3d

Bill, all true.

And the other part of this is that they couldn't get away with it if Congress wasn't a co-conspirator, filled with wholly-owned AIPC tools - except for a very few brave souls with integrity (e.g., Jayapal, Massie, Rand Paul).

After the performative Senate vote on the war, the two Washington senators said likely what was typical of most Congressional types. Murray said no one mourned the death (i.e., murder) of the ayatollah. Cantwell said no one wants to see a murderous regime get nuclear weapons. Their only point was they just wished they had been asked. I must assume they would have lined up and voted for war.

