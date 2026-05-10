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TomR's avatar
TomR
7hEdited

Reading your last point about McNamara reminded me of why he should never be forgiven for any of his many crimes. Among the most deplorable was "Project 100,000" - his program begun in late 1966 to enlist 100,000 men who had previously failed mental or physical standards - poor whites and blacks (the latter was 40% of the total). Between voluntary enlistments and draft notices, the total brought in were over 350,000.

Fatality rates among them were three times higher than soldiers who met the mental and physical standards. And after their return, the majority had problems reintegrating into a society that had previously rejected them. The promised educational benefits and job help were not delivered.

As the wars of empire continue, and calls for a return to the draft increase, it doesn't seem cynical to me that a new draft would focus on Trump's (or whoever's) 100,000.

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X K's avatar
X K
7h

By rights, if the news media, if journalism here were truly to hold that "public enlightenment is the forerunner of justice and the foundation of democracy," and that toward that end the first precept of the Code of Ethics of the Society of Professional Journalists is to "Seek Truth and Report It," you would be on t.v. and the radio and in the newspapers saying exactly what you said here. Then I'd quote Louis Armstrong, "Oh, What a Wonderful World."

One quibble. I would not use "American government 'war' on..." instead I think I'd be more accurate in saying "American government 'unwarranted attack' on..."

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