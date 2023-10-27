Bracing Views

Bracing Views

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
Oct 27, 2023Edited

You are exactly right.

It always bugs me to hear US politicians say, as Biden has said, that there is no daylight between the US and Israel, but in military posture it is surely true. Both put no value on human life beyond their nationals. Both have engaged on the Israel model of disproportionate response, the routine behavior of Israel toward Gaza. Lose the life of a national, take 10 or 20 lives in return. 9/11 showed the US commitment to that.

Biden, were he a great President, would tell Netanyahu not to invade Gaza. There is no country that has ever held more leverage over another than the US holds over Israel. WW1 showed how dear the cost could be for large nations chaining themselves to the actions of small countries and now the US risks major war and has already aroused the ire of literally hundreds of millions of people in order to defend an ethnic cleansing colony.

Not only would the world and many Israelis be relieved if Biden acted courageously, he would also be acting after Israel had achieved its historic goal of inflicting pain far beyond what it suffers.

Netanyahu is now talking as would a religious zealot - of the forces of light against the forces of darkness so unless Biden stops the madness we are in for a wild ride that has the world shaking its head.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Believe and Obey's avatar
Believe and Obey
Oct 27, 2023

When you demand, in the name of basic human rights, that all sides ceasefire, you will invariably hear from either gang in the fight that you are asking only them to stop killing. All sides in a terrorist battle demand the right to continue to slaughter innocents. An immoral equivalency that unites the inhumane.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 YP Retired Airman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture