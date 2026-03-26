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TomR's avatar
TomR
11h

I hope the Judge didn't ruin your breakfast as he feared by having you listen to Chickenhawk Graham. Megalomania must be a communicable disease as he sounds just like Trump.

The war with Iran is exposing the many failures of US military strategy and technology in a world that has moved on from capital ships and high tech manned aircraft: F35s shot down by their infrared signatures; the USS Ford hit by a missile - Larry Johnson showed a photo yesterday that appears to show the stern torn up by something incoming versus a supposed laundry fire.

But this is America - our capitalists will convince politicians that everyone else is wrong, and the follow-on to the F35 and a future Trump-class aircraft carrier (in addition to the battleships) will be required.

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2 replies by Bill Astore and others
wrknight's avatar
wrknight
10h

I'm going to say something, Bill, that you probably won't like. For many years, I have claimed that we need an Army but we don't need an Air Force -- and we might not even need a Navy. (Truth in advertising: I'm a Navy puke, not Army and my service loyalties will always be with the Navy.)

The only things that win wars are the ground troops. Without boots on the ground, you cannot hold the land and you cannot win wars. The only purpose of airplanes is to support the ground troops, and if you are not supporting ground troops, you are just squandering resources. The last time air power helped win a war was in WWII. At that time it was the U.S.Army Air Corps and the Army dictated the priorities, the missions and the weapons systems needed to support the ground war. Since 1947 when the U.S.Air Force was established, air power hasn't won a single war. (Out of how many? I've lost count.)

The problem, as I see it, is that the Air Force has a different mission and a different set of priorities (and a separate political organization set up to argue for resources that, in most instances, don't support the land forces.) Close air support for the troops is a secondary and low priority mission. The priority missions are strategic bombing and air superiority. Fighter aircraft are cool. Supersonic and stealth bombers are cool. But the best aircraft for supporting the ground troops the Air force ever had was the A10 -- and they hated it. It was ugly. But the damned thing was effective.

As you point out, bombing the crap out of country doesn't win wars. Bombing only helps win wars when it's needed for the ground forces to hold the land.

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3 replies by Bill Astore and others
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