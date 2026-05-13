President Trump’s two-day summit with President Xi Jinping is a good thing. It’s also a good thing that Trump talks to President Putin of Russia. Lines of communication and diplomacy should be kept open. Nuclear powers should never stop talking. The fate of the world hangs in the balance.

Naturally, Trump and his entourage will likely be too consumed with matters of business and profit. Matters of peace and prosperity for all (not just the richest among us) will likely get the short shift. In the spirit of Austin Powers, “Groovy. Smashing. Yay, capitalism.”

Nothing can destroy human civilization (and most life on earth) as quickly as nuclear war. Negotiations on reducing nuclear arsenals need to be reSTARTed (pun intended).

In a saying attributed to Churchill, jaw jaw is better than war war. (Apparently, Churchill actually said “Meeting jaw to jaw is better than war.”) And anything is better than nuclear war. As JFK said in his finest speech, we all breathe the same air. It’s high time we humans work not just for peace in our time, but peace for all time.