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Aunty Jean's avatar
Aunty Jean
40m

He wants some new photo ops; I don't see this meeting amounting to anything.

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X K's avatar
X K
23mEdited

Through use of such simple eloquence much is revealed of the character and statesmanship of Churchill (“Meeting jaw to jaw is better than war”) and JFK ("We all inhabit this small planet. We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children's future"), as well as Trump ("I gotta tell ya, the Chinese food is just terrific here!").

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