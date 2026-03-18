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TomR's avatar
TomR
17h

This sounded as if it were written at gunpoint. I was surprised she didn't mention how he was a 'stable genius' with a 'great mind'. I don't know what they have on her - or what's been promised, but at this point she's going down in infamy with Trump, and deserves to be.

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X K's avatar
X K
17h

"Readers, what do you make of all this?" Well, first off, see this worthwhile (I think) piece by Ken Klippenstein https://www.kenklippenstein.com/p/joe-kent-isnt-the-hero-you-are.

Second, building on a completely irrational reaction to "what's the deal with that streak of gray in her hair?" I can't figure her out, and don't care to invest any further effort along those lines. I recall a long time ago Dennis Kucinich kinda going out on a limb, or against the current, in endorsing her for DNI. Being Dennis, I gave him the benefit of the doubt. He's likely reconsidering his position now too.

Just further evidence that we're inching toward "twilight's last gleaming" being thermonuclear in origin.

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