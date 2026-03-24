Bracing Views

Bracing Views

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Tamsin's avatar
Tamsin
14h

I have an old Encyclopedia Britannica set, published in 1946, with only a few entries updated to reflect the second world war. It is fascinating to read the Palestine entry and get a remarkably balanced view of the competing interests there up to 1940 although it is written by yes, the British. There is also an entry on Zionism. Good starting points, because it is only since October 7, 2023 that I have bothered to learn about the years prior to 1948 and not just the years since. The years since are what has been so heavily propagandized in America: "never again," okay.

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Aunty Jean's avatar
Aunty Jean
15h

I love old globes, too. As a kid, I liked the raised bumps that represented mountains. I watched as Yugoslavia dissolved into more than half a dozen independent countries. The nations of the world are always changing. Will the borders of the United States change, as they did when we took so much land from Mexico and from Native Nations? Today, the effects of colonialism around the world are wreaking havoc. I believe we will see a lot of changes coming to the Middle East (West Asia) in the next few years.

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