Bracing Views

Bracing Views

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TomR's avatar
TomR
7h

Societies pass on values through their art and literature (and in the modern era the visual arts of movies and television). LOTR was written by Tolkien who survived WWI and saw many of his friends killed. Roddenberry was a B17 pilot in the Pacific during WWII. and lost some of his crew in a failed takeoff. Both saw the horrors of war and found some redemption (and one hopes peace) in their works of art.

Their works inspired many of us with the values of courage, friendship, mercy, and sacrifice. (One other Star Trek episode that I believe is one of the series' best is "Balance of Terror" - which deals with racism, respect for one's enemies, and mercy.)

And no, they're not just church words - but that's one of the few places one hears them now (and certainly not all - with some "Christian" churches preaching the new Crusade). The values seem to be "maximum lethality" and "no mercy" for our enemies, because killing them is "fun".

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5 replies by Bill Astore and others
Duncan Saunders's avatar
Duncan Saunders
7h

Mercy is so needed, especially in the conduct of war (odd as that may sound). This post is especially appropriate after watch the antics of Hegseth yesterday during Trump's interview--what an idiot and callous beyond belief.

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