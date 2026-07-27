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wrknight's avatar
wrknight
17h

Each time I hear about Trump's "official news channel" he calls "Truth Social", I am reminded of Orwell's "Ministry of Truth" and can't help but think that 1984 has arrived.

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TomR's avatar
TomR
17h

The moral bankruptcy of the senior military "leadership" is the issue here. The Trump regime, particularly Hegseth (I'm unable to use adjectives for him that aren't blasphemous) is able to get away with this, because the flags just go along.

'Support the troops' is just so much BS.

Yes, Hegseth has fired generals and admirals who've stood up to him, and threatened the pensions of others. But the admirals and generals expect much of their subordinates down to the newest E-1 - up to and including their lives. They should expect the same of themselves. Resign, go public, and then use the laws and legal action to protect their own futures; I trust there are many of us who would have their backs.

And the 'news media' doesn't help - I hear reported use of the term 'injured' when particularly the empty-headed locals news anchors talk about casualties. It's a nice euphemism that hides the reality of being wounded - reminds me of Carlin's observation of 'shell shock' versus PTSD.

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