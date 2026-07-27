More Than 600 Casualties in the Iran War
Ministry of Truth Strikes Again
An article at the New York Times today cites the creative accounting of the Trump administration on U.S. casualties in the Iran War. That count now exceeds 600 wounded, with eighteen service members killed. And for what, exactly?
President Trump claims America’s service members are being killed and wounded so that Iran doesn’t get a nuclear bomb. However, his former Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, testified that Iran wasn’t actively trying to acquire said bomb. In fact, because of the Iran War and U.S. and Israeli attacks, Iran now seems much more determined to acquire nuclear weapons. Can’t say that I blame them.
U.S. and Iran attacks in the region are suspended for the moment, which is one small bit of good news. However, with Netanyahu set to visit the White House tomorrow, we should expect more bellicose rhetoric and surely more bellicose action soon.
One more point: Iranian attacks have done far more damage to U.S. bases and facilities in the region than the Trump administration is prepared to admit. The New York Times also did a story on that. Here’s a report on that from March and a recent one this month.
America truly has its very own Orwellian Ministry of Truth.
Each time I hear about Trump's "official news channel" he calls "Truth Social", I am reminded of Orwell's "Ministry of Truth" and can't help but think that 1984 has arrived.
The moral bankruptcy of the senior military "leadership" is the issue here. The Trump regime, particularly Hegseth (I'm unable to use adjectives for him that aren't blasphemous) is able to get away with this, because the flags just go along.
'Support the troops' is just so much BS.
Yes, Hegseth has fired generals and admirals who've stood up to him, and threatened the pensions of others. But the admirals and generals expect much of their subordinates down to the newest E-1 - up to and including their lives. They should expect the same of themselves. Resign, go public, and then use the laws and legal action to protect their own futures; I trust there are many of us who would have their backs.
And the 'news media' doesn't help - I hear reported use of the term 'injured' when particularly the empty-headed locals news anchors talk about casualties. It's a nice euphemism that hides the reality of being wounded - reminds me of Carlin's observation of 'shell shock' versus PTSD.