Bracing Views

Bracing Views

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RobinB's avatar
RobinB
8h

Believe it or not, I learned to accompany myself singing Bill Withers' "Grandma's Hands" on my autoharp. Play it all the time. One of my favorites!

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The Talking Wombat's avatar
The Talking Wombat
9h

Thanks for the break from the insanity, Bill. And yes, "He's cooler than the other side of the pillow.”

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