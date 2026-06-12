Musical Interlude
The Great Bill Withers
The groove in this song by Bill Withers — mind-blowing.
Just love his voice.
And the drummer! Reading the comments at Youtube, I learned his name is James Gadson. He died this past April. A great comment from a listener: “he’s cooler than the other side of the pillow.”
Who knew joy could be so cool?
Baby! Baby!
Believe it or not, I learned to accompany myself singing Bill Withers' "Grandma's Hands" on my autoharp. Play it all the time. One of my favorites!
Thanks for the break from the insanity, Bill. And yes, "He's cooler than the other side of the pillow.”