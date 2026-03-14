Bracing Views

Bracing Views

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John R Moffett's avatar
John R Moffett
4h

Hey Bill, just like Operation Mockingbird back in the day, current US "newsrooms" are really just State Dept./CIA spokespersons. It has nothing to do with informing the public. It hasn't for a long, long time. Some people would say that it is really just the same as William Randolph Hearst's newspapers over a century ago, where war propaganda graced every headline. The core issue is that rich people have very different priorities than the general public, and they also happen to own the news outlets. They team up with the deep state to cheerlead every military action, every sanction, every regime change operation that comes along. Unfortunately, people still go to the Corporate-Owned-News for their mis-information, and here we are.

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Pat Goudey OBrien's avatar
Pat Goudey OBrien
3h

This article is wonderful, Bill, and disturbing in its simple factual validity. There MUST be some historians or others with a bit of military service or experience or education who can develop into bona fide commentators. So, news can talk to retired generals to get a take on the rationale behind military actions, but to get context, perspective, alternate views, analysis, and perhaps criticism … yeah, man, we need a better way than the generals. We deserve better.

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