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Ray Wilson's avatar
Ray Wilson
7h

Consider this: It would be fair to say that since 1945 the United States has spent some $20,000,000,000,000 ($20 trillion, AI-Gemini agrees) on all preparations to defend the United States and our friends from the opposition. Let me put it another way: There has been spent twenty trillion dollars for preparations to destroy and kill other nations and their people with whom we disagree. Just think of all the work-earned-and-paid taxes that went into that twenty trillion, instead of being used for all phases of the betterment of mankind. Truly, that has got to be, and will never ever be, a greater act of stupidity. Oppenheimer probably understood this, naming the goal, the elimination of war itself

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Alex's avatar
Alex
5h

Nuclear weapons employ a lot of people. We could capture this advantage without the downside (other than cost) by making nuclear weapons that don't work. Kind of like those pistols that when you fire them put out a flag that says "bang". Think of it. It would satisfy the MIC because the money would be spent. And the pacifists because there would be no danger. A win-win all around.

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