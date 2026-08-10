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TomR's avatar
TomR
3hEdited

A thought experiment to support the arguments made in Bill's post.

For any of the Presidents over the last 60 years (or longer), replace the 'winner' of the presidential election with the 'loser'. How much difference would there have been? (And that difference does not have to be better - looking at you, John McCain).

Thinking back, the only possible change I see might have been if GHW Bush had beaten 'Slick Willie' Clinton in 1992. He might have slowed or stopped NATO's expansion eastward. But even then, I'm not sure if he would have been allowed to have any say.

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Tom High's avatar
Tom High
5h

We can’t lose our obsession with the ‘evil other’, and the fear propaganda that drives it. And drivers of our war economy demand that it always be thus.

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