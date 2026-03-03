Quick Thoughts on the Iran War
Can We Contain and Extinguish the Fire, or Will It Become a Raging Inferno?
Here are some macro ideas and thoughts about America’s latest war of choice with Iran:
1. It’s a war so call it that. It’s not “strikes” or “major combat operations.”
2. It’s an unconstitutional, illegal, immoral, and potentially escalatory war.
3. The war has no clear objective other than decapitation of the Iranian leadership (achieved?) and installation of a new regime that will play ball with USA/Israel. That latter outcome is extremely unlikely.
4. It’s a war for Israel to advance its regional hegemony.
5. In the main, the war is neither supported nor understood by the American people. That fact doesn’t seem to matter to the Trump administration.
6. For all those involved, the war will prove increasingly expensive in blood and treasure.
7. Recklessly begun, the war is utterly unpredictable in its final outcomes.
8. The war does not serve the national defense interests of the U.S., as Iran posed no imminent threat to U.S. national security.
9. With no clear Congressional mandate, the war lacks the critical support of the American people. Again, the Trump administration remains unconcerned here.
10. For these reasons, among others, there should be an immediate ceasefire followed by negotiations, leading to discussion of war reparations to be paid by the aggressors. (This scenario, I realize, is unlikely in the extreme.)
Yesterday, I went on “Judging Freedom” with Judge Andrew Napolitano to discuss the Iran War.
As I said to the Judge, I am still confused about America’s true rationale, its intent, and its goals, and I have no clear idea of how this war is going to proceed, let alone end. War is inherently unpredictable, much like fire. Trying to predict its path of destruction, what it will burn and what it will leave behind, and when it will end, is nearly impossible. We must work to contain and extinguish this new fire in the Middle East before it becomes an inferno that engulfs even wider areas, leading to yet more innocents dead.
While I agree with all your explications, I have to go back to the first, with which I disagree. To call this “war” is to lend some legitimacy, some connotation, that this somehow is a conflict between two nations with some impending threat of one, or both, on the other, some serious contention between more or less equals. This is not the case here. Iran has been a manufactured enemy of the US since 1953, which has posed no significant risk to mainland US, nor to its illegitimate, coerced interests in the region. Further, to call this “war” subtly signals the “all is fair in love and…” sentiment, and minimizes to the point of exclusion any diplomatic approach to address the issue – which is not to say that this country would deign to go that route.
So rather than “war” in each of your points, I would merely substitute the more ingenuous “illegal, unwarranted assault and thuggery” or something along those lines. In other words, I’d deny Trump and Hegseth and this Dept. of War the justifications they claim in using the word.
Of course it cannot be omitted that Israel is behind this. I don’t think much more need be said than that, that is the tail that’s wagging the dog (of war) even to the point of repaving the rest of the world with trinitite to further the Zionist project, and once that is accomplished, then they will turn on this country to claim the world for itself.
The goal of this war: Greater Israel