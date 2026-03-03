Bracing Views

Bracing Views

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
X K's avatar
X K
6dEdited

While I agree with all your explications, I have to go back to the first, with which I disagree. To call this “war” is to lend some legitimacy, some connotation, that this somehow is a conflict between two nations with some impending threat of one, or both, on the other, some serious contention between more or less equals. This is not the case here. Iran has been a manufactured enemy of the US since 1953, which has posed no significant risk to mainland US, nor to its illegitimate, coerced interests in the region. Further, to call this “war” subtly signals the “all is fair in love and…” sentiment, and minimizes to the point of exclusion any diplomatic approach to address the issue – which is not to say that this country would deign to go that route.

So rather than “war” in each of your points, I would merely substitute the more ingenuous “illegal, unwarranted assault and thuggery” or something along those lines. In other words, I’d deny Trump and Hegseth and this Dept. of War the justifications they claim in using the word.

Of course it cannot be omitted that Israel is behind this. I don’t think much more need be said than that, that is the tail that’s wagging the dog (of war) even to the point of repaving the rest of the world with trinitite to further the Zionist project, and once that is accomplished, then they will turn on this country to claim the world for itself.

Reply
Share
8 replies by Bill Astore and others
Dr.Who's avatar
Dr.Who
6d

The goal of this war: Greater Israel

Reply
Share
6 replies by Bill Astore and others
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 YP Retired Airman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture