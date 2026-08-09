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Steve Everson's avatar
Steve Everson
21h

Nuclear weapons in the hands of morally bankrupt, ignorant, greedy,and inhumane creatures like Trump and Netanyahu scare me as much as, maybe more than, those weapons in Iranian hands.

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TomR's avatar
TomR
20hEdited

The DSA 'movement' provides an opportunity for H. Clinton to slither out from under a rock and attack it for giving the Republicans a way of attacking the 'Democrats' as being socialist or communist. And there is the prominence of Hassan Piker as the unofficial spokesman for the DSA, both of whom spout increasingly insane rants, as cited above, that will drive away many voters.

It all seems inexplicable, given the widespread disgust with all things Trump. But it's not if it's understood the DNC and mainstream Democrats (think Schumer, Jeffries) would rather lose an election than cede party control to elements not favored by their moneyed donors.

And not winning in 2026 provides an opportunity to fund raise even more for 2028, after of course purging any leftward drift in the Democratic Party and its candidates.

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