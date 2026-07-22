Bracing Views

Bracing Views

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TomR's avatar
TomR
1h

Bill, this reads like an autopsy that will be written after the empire collapses - and maybe takes the rest of the world with it; that is, if anyone is left to write it.

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2 replies by Bill Astore and others
X K's avatar
X K
22m

I could write something for each of these (very sobering) points, but I’ll spare everyone that agony, and pick two related ones to illustrate my overall point:

“The proposed merger of the Israeli and U.S. militaries (Section 224, now 219, of the NDAA, and Section 1217 in the Senate) includes an Executive Agent who’d report directly to the Secretary of Defense, in this case Pete Hegseth, with no Congressional oversight” and…

“When escalation is seen as a way to end wars… my mind goes back to the Yom Kippur War of 1973 and the Israeli warning: An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth.”

Actually, in the latter instance, it was far worse – and extreme – than that. Israel, close to losing, pretty much demanded that Nixon and Kissinger send desperately needed weapons, equipment, and supplies pronto, or they’d go nuclear. Seeing as they got, they didn’t. Wanna risk that again?

Well, next time no risk, it’ll be a certainty, with the merger of the two militaries. That juggernaut may well prove unacceptable, other nations might have to step in to act as a latter day Klaatu.

Overall point: The Hegemon, The Empire will either be checkmated internationally, or collapse internally.

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