Bracing Views

Bracing Views

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Talking Wombat's avatar
The Talking Wombat
2d

Indeed, it is shameful. All the Ra! Ra! military speak is proven to be exactly what I thought it was: theater. Brian McGinniss is a hero. Senator Sheehy and the police are scum (Am I allowed to use 4-letter words in this space, Bill? If not, please replace "scum" with "motherfuckers".)

Reply
Share
1 reply by Bill Astore
Ray Joseph Cormier's avatar
Ray Joseph Cormier
2d

Another video angle of this shameful happening from inside the hearing, before the Marine's arm is broken at the door.

https://x.com/i/status/2030301289280585801

Reply
Share
1 reply by Bill Astore
59 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 YP Retired Airman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture