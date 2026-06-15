Shame on the New York Times
War Just Happens, I guess
This was the lede that greeted me from the New York Times this morning:
A hope for peace
The war in Iran has killed thousands of people, disrupted shipping, inflated prices and shaken the global economy. And it may be over soon.
Isn’t that amazing. A war in Iran has killed thousands of people. Like an uncontrollable, unpredictable, natural disaster. Like an earthquake.
No mention that Israeli and U.S. missile and bomb strikes killed thousands of Iranians, so many of them innocents, including the now infamous strike on a primary school in Minab that killed 150+.
That “war” has also disrupted shipping, inflated prices, etc. Too bad we can’t control that war. I guess they just happen and “people” in the thousands just die.
Shame on the New York Times for such Orwellian constructions that treat war in this way.
When I was a kid to get a copy of the New York Times was a big deal, and when I graduated college, I was so proud to be able to afford a subscription to the New York Times.
Now I won’t even pay a subscription out of necessity for my work.
The New York Times lost its credibility decades ago (along with The Washington Post). Both are like the Sunday morning "news" talk shows (Meet the Press, etc). The trade press for the establishment.