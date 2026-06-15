This was the lede that greeted me from the New York Times this morning:

A hope for peace The war in Iran has killed thousands of people, disrupted shipping, inflated prices and shaken the global economy. And it may be over soon.

Isn’t that amazing. A war in Iran has killed thousands of people. Like an uncontrollable, unpredictable, natural disaster. Like an earthquake.

No mention that Israeli and U.S. missile and bomb strikes killed thousands of Iranians, so many of them innocents, including the now infamous strike on a primary school in Minab that killed 150+.

That “war” has also disrupted shipping, inflated prices, etc. Too bad we can’t control that war. I guess they just happen and “people” in the thousands just die.

Shame on the New York Times for such Orwellian constructions that treat war in this way.