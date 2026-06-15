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Matthew Hoh's avatar
Matthew Hoh
31m

When I was a kid to get a copy of the New York Times was a big deal, and when I graduated college, I was so proud to be able to afford a subscription to the New York Times.

Now I won’t even pay a subscription out of necessity for my work.

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TomR's avatar
TomR
12m

The New York Times lost its credibility decades ago (along with The Washington Post). Both are like the Sunday morning "news" talk shows (Meet the Press, etc). The trade press for the establishment.

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