A saying attributed to Talleyrand is that you can do anything with bayonets except sit on them. The Trump administration has been testing that aphorism. Results so far have proved painful.

Talleyrand’s saying points to the limits of military force. Not all problems are solved or even solvable by military action. Yet the temptation within the U.S. government is always to reach for the bayonet. It has hurt America and indeed much of the world that’s been bloodied at the sharp end of U.S. military power.

Iran is the latest case of the limits to bayonets. Whether the bayonets take the form of Tomahawk missiles or various bombs and other forms of munitions, targets can certainly be struck, people can certainly be killed, but for what purpose, and to what end? And if Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz and is able to threaten the world’s economy with inflation and depression, the bayonet hardly offers much by way of solution.

This is apparently the conclusion reached recently by President Trump. He’d be wise to stick to it, but whether he has the fortitude to stay the course amid pressure from Republicans, Democrats, and Israel remains to be seen.