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Aunty Jean's avatar
Aunty Jean
8h

I hope for peace, but I really believe that Israel is not done with Iran yet.

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TomR's avatar
TomR
8h

I believe the U.S. and the world will be sitting on bayonets for a long time. The MOU, signed for economic reasons -"We run out of reserves at about four weeks", is going to be increasingly understood as the final end of Pax Americana - it is the Suez Moment. Everyone in the world saw the blink.

But I don't believe the U.S. will go quietly - we're too violent an empire. Crises will be manufactured or erupt, and the U.S. desperate for relevance may become completely unhinged. One chilling point is the use of tactical nuclear weapons seems to be a frequent talking point among those in D.C.

The end of the Trump regime cannot come soon enough. But the end of empire issues will continue long after he lumbers off scene. The unrestrained capitalist system that created and allowed him to be imposed on us and the world will continue to exist.

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