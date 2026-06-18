Sitting on Bayonets
It's Not Easy, Nor Wise
A saying attributed to Talleyrand is that you can do anything with bayonets except sit on them. The Trump administration has been testing that aphorism. Results so far have proved painful.
Talleyrand’s saying points to the limits of military force. Not all problems are solved or even solvable by military action. Yet the temptation within the U.S. government is always to reach for the bayonet. It has hurt America and indeed much of the world that’s been bloodied at the sharp end of U.S. military power.
Iran is the latest case of the limits to bayonets. Whether the bayonets take the form of Tomahawk missiles or various bombs and other forms of munitions, targets can certainly be struck, people can certainly be killed, but for what purpose, and to what end? And if Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz and is able to threaten the world’s economy with inflation and depression, the bayonet hardly offers much by way of solution.
This is apparently the conclusion reached recently by President Trump. He’d be wise to stick to it, but whether he has the fortitude to stay the course amid pressure from Republicans, Democrats, and Israel remains to be seen.
I hope for peace, but I really believe that Israel is not done with Iran yet.
I believe the U.S. and the world will be sitting on bayonets for a long time. The MOU, signed for economic reasons -"We run out of reserves at about four weeks", is going to be increasingly understood as the final end of Pax Americana - it is the Suez Moment. Everyone in the world saw the blink.
But I don't believe the U.S. will go quietly - we're too violent an empire. Crises will be manufactured or erupt, and the U.S. desperate for relevance may become completely unhinged. One chilling point is the use of tactical nuclear weapons seems to be a frequent talking point among those in D.C.
The end of the Trump regime cannot come soon enough. But the end of empire issues will continue long after he lumbers off scene. The unrestrained capitalist system that created and allowed him to be imposed on us and the world will continue to exist.