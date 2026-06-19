Space should be a safe space for humanity. A place for exploration and wonder. The recent Artemis II mission to beyond the moon and back reminded us of this. The photos that mission produced, ones of our beautiful earth, the magnificent desolation of our moon, of earth rise in the moon’s shadow that recalled the famous shot from Apollo 8 in 1968: they remind us of the splendor of the heavens. They inspire us, they move us, they humble us.

Earthrise from Apollo 8 in 1968.

America needs to recover its dream for space, its thirst for knowledge, its drive to boldly go and to explore. Instead, the Trump administration seeks to militarize space further. Nightmares of danger and of dominance drive America now. Surveillance satellites invade privacy further. Weapons are led to their targets, often innocents, by GPS. A veneer of precision masks the agony of children killed for “greater” Israel or to make America “great again.”

Wars don’t make one great, as Yoda the Jedi Master reminded us. Weapons in space are escalatory and stupid. “I’m impatient with stupidity,” the alien emissary Klaatu said as he visited our planet in “The Day the Earth Stood Still” (1951). I’m in total agreement with Klaatu.

Stupidity is represented by Donald Trump’s “Golden Dome” project. It will never work to shield America from a concerted enemy attack consisting of missiles with multiple nuclear warheads. What it represents instead is a giant boondoggle for weapons makers and a further militarization and weaponization of space itself.

I was six years old when astronauts first walked on the moon. I had a poster on my bedroom wall illustrating the Apollo mission, featuring its orbital trajectories along with diagrams of space suits and similar equipment. That was what inspired me to want to join Air Force Space Command in 1985, not images of satellites being shattered by ASAT missiles. Not violence in or from space.

Humanity’s “childish jealousies” and “petty squabbles” (the words are Klaatu’s) are being exported into space. The narcissism of men like Trump and Elon Musk, as well as their greed, is making space an increasingly unsafe space for humanity. The Age of Aquarius is increasingly the Age of Starship Troopers. Of “warriors” and “warfighters” in space, contesting over the new high ground.

Perhaps, as the tagline from the movie “Alien” had it, in space “no one can hear you scream.” But unless we reverse the arrant stupidity of our militarized space policies and our love of violence and war, we will most certainly hear the screams here on earth.

My fellow Americans, my fellow space lovers, let’s make space a safe space for all humanity. Revel not in violence but in the beauty of our cosmos.

*A version of this essay appears in the latest Space Alert! newsletter.