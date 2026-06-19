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TomR's avatar
TomR
4hEdited

As many here, I suspect, did - I grew up with the Mercury/Gemini/Apollo programs. Watched all the launches; was thrilled by Earth Rise on Apollo 8; and was glued to the television during Apollo 11. I even got an engineering degree based on that interest. Even learning later that JFK's pronouncement on putting a (US) man on the moon by 1969 was political rather than aspirational, it didn't change those memories.

But now, we've gone from all that to the real life incarnations of Weyland Corporation (Alien); space to be used for personal gain and exploitation - and control. How long before the trillionaires begin creating the Mars colonies as "Earth is doomed". All their wealth could significantly help address many of Earth's problems - climate, energy, and food. But they want to take their riches and leave. And there are already over 44,000 satellites and other objects in space; how much more junk needs to be put up there?

The robotic missions and deep-space telescopes continue to amaze with all that's out there. We can do those - and inspire future generations, but humanity should create a world worth living for everyone before letting the trillionaires and their acolytes steal the agenda with claims intended to benefit only them.

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Tom High's avatar
Tom High
5h

I echo your desire for the safe space, in space and here on earth. Unfortunately, the chokehold by monied interests on most every aspect of legislative remedy and organizing potential mean that the slap in the face from chaos, whether driven by climate disaster, nuclear Armageddon, mass migration, or some combination, might be the only thing that can save us.

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