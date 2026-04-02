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Aunty Jean's avatar
Aunty Jean
4d

I watched for less than one minute, as he came across as more demented than ever. I did not expect any important info to be revealed, but I had a tiny hope that our ground troops would not go on this suicide mission. I grieve for all the people, on all sides, who will be killed.

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TomR's avatar
TomR
4dEdited

Thank you for watching it and reporting on his blathering. I assume whatever he said last night was different than the random thoughts that passed between his ears earlier in the day, and what he'll say today - or maybe he'll talk about pens or his beautiful signature on dollar bills.

The only thing that seems certain is that the deployed ground forces are going in -whether on the coast or inland at Isfahan and other locations to attempt to seize the nuclear material. With a three-day weekend (and a closed stock market) tonight would seem to be a window for the start, except for the full moon. But I'm not sure if that would deter Trump and his drunken Minister of War Crimes.

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