Bracing Views

Bracing Views

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TomR's avatar
TomR
32m

I've had "thank you for your service" directed at me a number of times; I can't recall a single instance when someone actually asked me about what that service was (beyond asking what branch) or what I thought about it. No one actually seemed interested in wanting to know; they discharged their "duty" - as directed by the MSM and politicians - by just spouting it.

Before Tom Brokaw defined the WWII generation as "the greatest generation" in his book, which became a meme, Steven Ambrose had a book about the European campaign called "Citizen Soldiers". The war was fought by draftees - to be sure - but they represented all regions and classes of society.

Now, military members and veterans - due to the All Volunteer Military - are a separate class of people, separate from the citizenry they are supposed to represent and defend. It has become easy for the owners to deploy them to wars and other missions that have no clear goals.

Here's a suggestion. Next time someone meets a vet, don't thank them for their service - ask them about it and then just listen.

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RobinB's avatar
RobinB
34m

I think that's a great image, also. I'm looking at the overly developed muscular bodies underneath those small heads. Says to me that small brains supported by, and encouraging the use of, brawn and power (war) result in caskets draped in the flag.

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