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John R Moffett's avatar
John R Moffett
1h

When everyone's news comes straight from the corporations and their wealthy owners, you can't expect anything but support for the empire's wars and disputes. The framing changes based on whether the war is going well, or going poorly, as in this case. The CON never even mentions that the US war against Iran was "unprovoked", which the same press is obligated to say whenever discussing Russia's intervention in the Ukraine civil war. My hope is that the new, independent news media that are slowly growing on the internet might have some positive effects, but so far the audiences are relatively small. I don't know how to get the word out, but at least so far it is a niche news market that only reaches a small percentage of Americans.

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wdt parker's avatar
wdt parker
1h

Poor ol' DJT: Foreigners have taken his lunch money, kicked his dog around, made fun of his hair, stopped buying his line of BS, and pantsed him in the town square. Would god the folks at home would do the same.

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