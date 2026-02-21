That Warship Has Sailed
The Death of the Constitutional Republic
My fellow Americans, it’s nice to think we have a semblance of a constitutional republic, but that warship has sailed. This time, to Iran.
*****
This AM, I read an interesting story on the Supreme Court’s repeal of Trump’s tariffs. Justice Neil Gorsuch made the point that his fellow justices’ interpretation of the law often changes based on whether the president is a Republican or Democrat. This, to state the obvious, is not how the law is supposed to work.
*****
Years ago, I spied a bumper sticker that read: “I’m already against the next war.” It’s on my mind again.
******
I’ll support a war when Hollywood celebrities and sports stars willingly enlist. And when the sons and daughters of presidents and senators and CEOs happily join them in the ranks.
*****
Do you think it’s a coincidence that Bibi Netanyahu keeps visiting the White House even as the Trump administration prepares for yet another war in the Middle East?
*****
A great book for this moment is “Deadly Betrayal: The Truth About Why the United States Invaded Iraq” (2024) by Dennis Fritz. Fritz, a retired AF command chief master sergeant, was in the halls of power when the Bush/Cheney administration decided to invade Iraq in 2003. He identifies three main reasons for the Iraq War fiasco: U.S. leaders’ concerns about “credibility” and the perpetual fear of being perceived as “weak”; serving the security needs of Israel, especially by weakening Hamas and Hezbollah together with Iraq; and neocon fever dreams of imperial dominance in the Middle East connected to the control of oil.
In his conclusion, Fritz is scathingly blunt:
More than 4,500 [U.S. troops] made the ultimate sacrifice, and 100,000 have been wounded for life. There were no weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. Saddam Hussein posed no threat to our national security. The Iraq War wasn’t an honest mistake. It was a calculated lie—a deadly betrayal. Our service members were used as pawns by the government to fulfill an imperialist ideology. Their sacrifice had no basis in national defense. All Americans should be outraged, and we should never let this happen again. The troops didn’t even know why they were going to war.
It saddens me to think that Fritz may soon need to write “Deadly Betrayal II” about the forthcoming war with Iran.
Listening to local news is always a good way of determining the perceived awareness of most people (and unfortunately is likely the actual awareness).
The starry-eyed anchors reported last night that the US is surrounding Iran because Iran refuses to give up its nuclear program. Quite untrue - and certainly irrelevant as Israel's demands have shifted to Iran's missile program and its allies. At the same time, a majority of the US population does not support war with Iran.
As in the Iraq War, a big lie is needed to justify the coming carnage. Trump wants a limited quick strike to show his toughness - believing likely that Iran will do a similar retaliation in response; then Trump can declare victory and bring his armada home.
But what if Iran conducts a massive retaliation - as it has promised? That is, I believe, the hope of the Grahams and the Zionists. A few dozen to a few hundred body bags puts Trump in a corner that he can't escape and the war is on.
“The troops didn’t even know why they were going to war.” – Dennis Fritz
The citizen-soldier was central to George Marshall’s concept of the type of military to have in a democracy. He realized its virtues and its deficiencies. Early in 1942 he specifically recruited Frank Capra to make a series of films, “maintaining morale and instilling loyalty and discipline into the civilian Army being assembled to make war on professional enemies.” The result was the “Why We Fight” series of seven films from 1942-1945. Propaganda? Some would argue. Being honest with those conscripted to fight threats to civilization? More apt.
Recent history in this country? No Capra, instead the MICIMATT-SH. And Dumbya’s odious, nonsensical, duplicitous “They hate us for our freedoms.”
How many dead, maimed, injured, displaced – counting all peoples – attributable to him and his cabal?