Bracing Views

Bracing Views

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TomR's avatar
TomR
Feb 21

Listening to local news is always a good way of determining the perceived awareness of most people (and unfortunately is likely the actual awareness).

The starry-eyed anchors reported last night that the US is surrounding Iran because Iran refuses to give up its nuclear program. Quite untrue - and certainly irrelevant as Israel's demands have shifted to Iran's missile program and its allies. At the same time, a majority of the US population does not support war with Iran.

As in the Iraq War, a big lie is needed to justify the coming carnage. Trump wants a limited quick strike to show his toughness - believing likely that Iran will do a similar retaliation in response; then Trump can declare victory and bring his armada home.

But what if Iran conducts a massive retaliation - as it has promised? That is, I believe, the hope of the Grahams and the Zionists. A few dozen to a few hundred body bags puts Trump in a corner that he can't escape and the war is on.

Reply
Share
X K's avatar
X K
Feb 21

“The troops didn’t even know why they were going to war.” – Dennis Fritz

The citizen-soldier was central to George Marshall’s concept of the type of military to have in a democracy. He realized its virtues and its deficiencies. Early in 1942 he specifically recruited Frank Capra to make a series of films, “maintaining morale and instilling loyalty and discipline into the civilian Army being assembled to make war on professional enemies.” The result was the “Why We Fight” series of seven films from 1942-1945. Propaganda? Some would argue. Being honest with those conscripted to fight threats to civilization? More apt.

Recent history in this country? No Capra, instead the MICIMATT-SH. And Dumbya’s odious, nonsensical, duplicitous “They hate us for our freedoms.”

How many dead, maimed, injured, displaced – counting all peoples – attributable to him and his cabal?

Reply
Share
2 replies
59 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 YP Retired Airman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture