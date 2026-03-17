Here’s a recent podcast I did with Jim Wohlgemuth and Harvey Bennett, Vietnam War veterans both, about the Iran War.

With a bonus song at the end.

Here’s a different link if the above doesn’t work:

https://creators.spotify.com/pod/profile/jim-wohlgemuth

My thanks to Jim and Harvey for having me on their show.

*****

In other news, Joe Kent, the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center in the Trump administration, has resigned in protest against the war with Iran. His resignation letter is well worth reading.

Many Trump loyalists are mystified by the president’s tight embrace of Zionist Israel and his pursuit of war against Iran. Whatever Trump is up to, it’s not MAGA.