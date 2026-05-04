Bracing Views

Bracing Views

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Christopher Holmes's avatar
Christopher Holmes
6h

Bill, when I read your Bracing Views, I always think: I agree with everything you say, and you say it so well. The only thing I don't understand is how you can bear to keep your nose to the grindstone, day after day. Maybe you will say, "Hey, somebody's gotta do it." Well, like many of your readers, I say thank you. Somebodies have to be shown what it is to think. But that's another thing to think about. The more we think, the more frightening it gets. From Tokyo, good night! Keep up the good work!

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1 reply by Bill Astore
Ally's avatar
Ally
5h

Israel is a US client state. It exists as a Jewish supremacist apartheid Ethno-state so long as it works hand in glove for the western hegemon, a convenient means for oligarchy, greed and power. As you noted from Medhurst’s piece yesterday, Gaza and Lebanon sit on enormous gas fields. Israel steals them for Chevron, Exxon and BP with US weapons to supply Europe, which the US cut off from cheap Russian oil. Hegemony. Not astonishing at all.

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