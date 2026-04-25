Bracing Views

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Aunty Jean's avatar
Aunty Jean
16h

These media outlets are owned and controlled by the billionaires who reap huge profits from wars. The mainstream media has no interest in the human side of war. https://fair.org/home/the-digital-media-oligarchy-who-owns-online-news/

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The Talking Wombat's avatar
The Talking Wombat
16h

Well stated, Bill. Thanks for highlighting the unquestioning media role in manufacturing consent for US military domination.

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